With jeans, Mia Khalifa looks more than spring and fresh | Instagram

Without a doubt, any garment that Mia Khalifa uses immediately will attract the attention of her followers, especially when she shows part of her huge charms Or it looks fresh and springlike, like this time.

For the pretty model and ex actress Lebanese the style of her clothing is always casual and flirty, comfort for her is very important as for any other person and celebrity.

It was for this reason that now Mia khalifa She chooses to always look comfortable because flirty green is not complicated for her, especially because she has enormous charms that stand out immediately.

Wearing torn leggings in light blue color, in addition to a long-sleeved top that seems to be made of cotton and with some strips at the bottom made of the same fabric, Mia Khalifa looks as comfortable as possible but also casual and elegant.

As accessories that are more than important for every woman, she wears pink lenses and a red bag that contrasts with her clothes and gives her a touch of glamor, combining the accessories with our clothes is not as simple as it seems, but apparently Mia Khalifa does not find it difficult at all.