Meanwhile, Google only ensures updates for three years for its Pixels.

The latest available Android distribution data tells us that Android 10, the latest available version of the operating system, is present in less than 10% of devices worldwide.

Meanwhile, the same information released by Apple before kicking off its developer conference, reflects how iOS 13, version released only a little after the arrival of Android 10, exceeds 90% of share globally and it is installed on 4 out of 5 iPhone.

And if this was not enough humiliation for the green robot platform, Apple demonstrated again during the iOS 14 presentation held on June 22 how badly Android device manufacturers behave with updates, by confirming that all iPhones released since 2015 They will receive the update to the new version of iOS this fall.

No Android mobile on the market offers updates for 5 years

It is true that iOS 14 is not a revolutionary update, and in fact a good part of the novelties of this version have already been present on Android for years. It is also true that, somehow, Android updates are no longer as important as they once were since many of the changes end up reaching the old devices through updates of the Google services.

But even so, it is undeniable that the situation of Google’s mobile platform is simply a disaster in terms of support. Not even Google itself offers owners of Pixel devices the assurance that their mobiles will continue to update after three years. That, not to mention how Samsung-level firms try to sell you 1,400-euro phones that they will only receive two operating system updates. And they don’t even assure that they will do it quickly.

Meanwhile, the list of mobiles that will receive iOS 14 from the moment of its launch consists of models released in 2015 as the iPhone 6S, or for the original iPhone SE of 2016. The same update that will receive the iPhone 11 Pro released in September 2019. And of course, they will do so from the same day that Apple releases the update.

And Android 11? Although the first developer preview of the new version was released in February, and today we already have a public beta, only a few models have the update assured. Of course, none of them were released before 2019, and except for the Pixels, it is not even guaranteed that they will receive the new version from the day of its launch.

It doesn’t matter if you try to convince yourself that you don’t need updates, or that the news of the latest version of Android are not so important. The reality is different: the simple fact that the vast majority of Android mobiles available out there will not receive Android 11, or will do so months after its launch alone adversely affects the progress of the platform in different ways, including reducing the freedom of developers to adopt the latest functions included in the operating system, of which, after all, only a few will be able to take advantage of. That leaves us with applications that do not take full advantage of the system and its news, and with developers who decide to focus their efforts on developing applications for iOS, a platform that, even with its problems, continues to offer a more coherent and friendly environment when it comes to developing.

It is clear that manufacturers are largely to blame for this situation. However, it cannot be denied that Google is the main responsible, and that much stricter certification measures that force manufacturers to keep their devices updated for a longer period of time, and to release updates more frequently, they could end, or at least largely alleviate this disaster. But, if not even Google agrees to update their mobiles for more than three yearsI’m afraid we still have a few years left to see how each new version of iOS continues to ridicule the state of Android.

