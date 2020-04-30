         With iOS 13.5 the iPhone will detect that you are wearing a mask to speed up the unlocking of the screen

Wearing a mask has become one of the main recommendations to minimize the chances of contagion when we are exposed to the public. From the technological point of view this directly collides with facial recognition systems, unable to recognize our face when completely covered.

In the case of iPhone and Face ID, it is especially frustrating since, if the mobile does not recognize our face, it stays for a long time “thinking” and, after a few attempts, it finally takes us to the screen to enter the code. The iOS 13.5 beta will change this, in addition to introducing an interesting novelty related to the contagion monitoring system from Google and Apple.

If you are wearing a mask the iPhone will take you to enter the code

When unlocking an iPhone that does not recognize our face, we must fail several times until it leads us to enter the code. This is a rather frustrating but logical situation, since the device had no way of recognizing whether or not we were wearing a mask. This changes with the iOS 13.5 beta released yesterday. A setting has been introduced in Face ID that allows you to skip this unlock when wearing a mask, making the mobile go directly to the code screen.

The change applies only if we wear a mask. The phone will go directly to ask us for the code, allowing us to unlock faster

If you are not wearing the Face ID mask it works normally, so the adjustment is restricted only to the situations in which we wear it. The operation is as expected, sliding up directly will take us to the code screen, saving us from having to force the failure of Face ID until this screen appears.

Another of the relevant changes in the beta of iOS 13.5 has to do with the Google and Apple tracking program in relation to COVID-19. With this system based on Bluetooth LE, companies want the devices to serve as tracking of possible contagions so that, if we approach a person who has tested positive, they can notify us about it. Manzana will allow us to control whether or not we want to receive “exposure” notifications from the settings.

The beta of iOS 13.5 is available to developers, it will be public soon and in a few weeks will arrive stably for all users. It is a small sample of how the notch, that element that works so little for us aesthetically, hides a facial recognition system capable of reaching these levels of precision.

Track | .

Image | Michael Amadeus

Share



With iOS 13.5 the iPhone will detect that you are wearing a mask to speed up the unlocking of the screen