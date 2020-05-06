Brazil lost dollars for the ninth consecutive month in April, a period of intense pressure in the real that forced the Central Bank to intensify interventions in the market, a movement that reduced the BC’s net foreign exchange position to the lowest level in more than two years.

The balance of dollar inflows and outflows via the contracted exchange was negative by US $ 1.378 billion in April, according to BC data released on Wednesday.

Once again, the financial account – where funds from loans, remittances and portfolio investments are carried, among others – accounted for the deficit, with a net outflow of US $ 6.817 billion.

Commercial operations (contracting foreign exchange for exports less imports) had a surplus of 5.439 billion dollars.

In 2020, the foreign exchange flow has a deficit of 12.730 billion dollars.

In April of last year, the foreign exchange flow had been negative by US $ 1.625 billion. In the first four months of 2019, the balance had been positive at $ 2.819 billion.

The outflows of resources in April took place despite a relative improvement in global markets, but that was not captured by the domestic exchange rate – the dollar rose 4.69% against the real last month, bringing gains in the year to 35, 51% at that time.

The appreciation was not more intense because the BC returned to make massive sale of dollars in the market. In foreign exchange swaps, US $ 6.556 billion were placed in net terms (considering the monthly difference between the stock of these contracts at the end of each month, according to BC data).

In “pure” selling operations in the spot market – that is, without repurchase commitments – the BC injected US $ 6.590 billion into the market.

This helped to reduce the BC’s net foreign exchange position – a measure, roughly speaking, of how much the BC still has resources to operate in the foreign exchange market – to $ 303.410 billion, $ 11.138 billion less than in March and the lowest level since at least January 2018.

Also in April, BC settled the sale of US $ 24 million in currency lines with a repurchase commitment.

With net foreign exchange injections into the spot market, banks’ net short position in spot dollars fell to $ 29.204 billion at the end of last month, from $ 33.511 billion in March.

