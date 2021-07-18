With interiors out !, Belinda shines open | Instagram

Really beautiful!. The beautiful singer Belinda visually entertained viewers with an outfit that left everyone speechless during her participation in La Voz.

The fiancee of Christian nodal he left his insides out and opened his jacket to reveal everything that shines in it. The spectacular service consists of a tailored suit and matching interiors in black and with sequins.

Belinda’s pants are quite low, enough to leave out her insides and show much of her well-worked abs.

On top, Belinda Peregrin Schull he opened his jacket to show more of his beautiful and famous charms. This is how the star looked in the singing contest and posed for a photo on her social networks.

SEE BELI’S BEAUTY HERE

Belinda is considered one of the most beautiful women in the Mexican show and in recent times she has been surprising for having made public her relationship with the group singer Christian Nodal.

Many are Beli’s known loves, but she has only formally made Nodal public, a relationship that many thought was just a publicity stunt.

The relationship between the two is so serious that it has been rumored that there could be a pregnancy involved and the singer has already committed to the also famous with an ostentatious engagement ring that gave much to talk about.