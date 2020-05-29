The outbreak of the new coronavirus has spread to all regions of the country and reached 70.7% of the municipalities in Brazil, with cases of Covid-19 confirmed in almost 4,000 municipalities, while the Ministry of Health remains with a general as interim minister and without a boss for the fundamental Health Surveillance Secretariat, responsible for tackling the pandemic.

São Francisco Xavier Cemetery, Rio de Janeiro 5/29/2020 REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes

Photo: .

The coronavirus, which has left more than 26,000 dead in Brazil, has moved from 297 municipalities on March 28 to 3,936 on May 28, the Ministry of Health reported in a bulletin about the pandemic this Friday, highlighting the internalization of the disease.

The Northeast became the region with the largest number of municipalities with confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, surpassing the Southeast, the first site affected by the virus in the country. According to the ministry, 1,489 northeastern municipalities have already registered the case of Covid-19, compared to 1,101 in the Southeast.

Despite the fact that many Brazilian capitals have their health systems on the verge of exhaustion due to the advancement of the coronavirus, the interim Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, said this week that large cities will need to provide care to patients in smaller municipalities who will seek help, since inside “there are no structures”.

Despite the advance of the disease across the territory, with a record of 26,417 cases recorded in 24 hours on Thursday, Pazuello did not grant an interview throughout the week.

After Secretary Wanderson Oliveira resigned from the Health Surveillance Secretariat following two exchanges at the helm of the ministry in less than a month, it was up to the substitute secretary, Eduardo Macário, to provide technical clarification on the pandemic this Friday.

“Interiorization is a real phenomenon that we have been observing in terms of transmission, so the Unified Health System has to be quite prepared for all this situation that will come and that has been taking shape, as the main objective is to save lives “said Macário. The post of Secretary of Health Surveillance has been vacant since Wanderson’s departure on Monday.

Pazuello took over the ministry on May 15, after Nelson Teich became the second minister to step down in less than a month.

Like Luiz Henrique Mandetta, whom he had replaced in April, Teich left office because he disagreed with President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the measures to confront Covid-19. The president is against measures of social distance and defends the widespread use of the drug chloroquine, despite the lack of scientific evidence of effectiveness against respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The ministry updated this Friday the testing situation of Covid-19 in Brazil, reporting that so far 488,802 molecular tests have been completed in official laboratories out of a total of 4.7 million tests received by the federal government. In total, the government has promised to carry out a total of 24 million tests of this type this year in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic – a number still far from being reached.

Adding the tests carried out in the five largest private clinical analysis laboratories in the country, Brazil has a total of 930,013 Covid-19 tests performed, the ministry said in a document on the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in Brazil.

Despite being the second country in the world with the most confirmed cases of Covid-19, after only the United States, Brazil is behind several countries in terms of tests carried out. Germany’s certified laboratories, for example, were able to analyze about 838,000 tests a week in mid-May.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.