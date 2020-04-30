Openet, a global provider of digital BSS solutions, announces the launch of the solution Evolved Charging Suite (ECS) 8.0, designed to meet the high volume of data traffic caused by several reasons: pandemic with the migration of professionals to telework; increase in the number of mobile devices; 5G technology; etc.

Offering a 30% improvement in processing efficiency, ECS 8.0 was built based on the microservices platform; is native to the cloud; in container and was also developed from a Service Based Architecture (SBA).

Compatible with 5G since the beginning of 2019, the new ECS further reduces costs and provides increases in usability, performance and overcoming network problems such as latency.

In addition, the launch allows charging and classification 5G, distributed and applied to the edge (up to the user) in order to provide support for reductions in bandwidth and traffic routing – for the growing number of records expected in 5G. These advantages are the first step in meeting users’ future needs.

ECS 8.0 uses open source to provide a more efficient solution. This includes using software such as Docker, Kubernetes, elasticsearch and Kafka. According to Tony Gillick, GVP Product Management at Openet, with a variety of open source, it is possible to use the right tools for the right tasks, without imposing a specific technology.

To deliver solutions that enable service providers to quickly generate revenue from digital and 5G services, Openet has taken a pragmatic approach to system design. Gillick adds: “We found that certain open source software did not support 5G technology – so we developed ours. Also, the use of microservices can add commercial benefits without compromising network performance and latency – that 5G charging systems require.

In addition to the main billing and guarantee services for continuous activation, convergence and backward compatibility, ECS 8 offers a variety of microservices that operate as a “bridge” with different technologies. They guarantee 3G / 4G and 5G support by converting legacy interfaces in order to provide a common and centralized charging core for all networks and services.

