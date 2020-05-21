Cruzeiro intended to return to training on Thursday. But on Wednesday, he said on his official website that he decided to back down because of the “inconclusive results” of some tests for covid-19. The exams were carried out on players, members of the coaching staff and other staff on Friday and Monday this week.

The mining club hoped to have all the negative results to be able to resume activities without major concerns. The tests carried out on Friday did not show any positive. But the second-placed ones (42 in total) showed inconclusive results, which made the board adopt a more cautious stance.

Thus, the club did not set a new date for the return of activities at the training center. But it is certain that training will not be resumed until next Monday.

“We had some inconclusive tests and they should be repeated until next Saturday, with the expectation that the results of these tests will be presented until next week. We are following all the procedures provided to ensure the protection of not only our club members, as well as society as a whole “, said Sérgio Campolina, head of Cruzeiro’s medical department.

“We will only start training again with the certainty that no one has the virus. Therefore, the players’ return is only expected in the next few days”, reinforced Campolina.

ADVISORS

If there was no activity from the players on the field, Cruzeiro had movement outside the four lines. The Ethics and Discipline Committee asked and the Management Council approved the expulsion of ex-president Wagner Pires de Sá and the then 1st vice-president, Hermínio Francisco Lemos, from the club’s board of directors. The request was delivered to the Board of Directors of the Deliberative Council, which will decide on the future of the two former officers.

In the evaluation of the Management Council and the Ethics Committee, there was reckless management on the part of the ex-president and the ex-vice in the mandate that took place between 2018 and 2019. “It was demonstrated that the officers no longer bear the club’s labor and social security obligations , having also failed to observe the provisions of Law No. 13,155 / 2015, which establishes principles and practices of fiscal and financial responsibility and transparent and democratic management for professional football sports entities “, said the club, in a note.

The criticisms of the previous management are based on an independent investigation carried out by Kroll, the result of which was partially presented on Monday. In its report, the company pointed out suspicious expenses from the previous management of nearly R $ 40 million.

