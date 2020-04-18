The first hours of this Saturday, April 11, we received a very unfortunate news: The screenwriter, writer, conductor, producer, publicist and renowned gamer, Gus Rodríguez had died at 59 years of age.

It was through his Twitter account where Eugenio Derbez –Who worked with Gus for several years in the programs ‘Al Derecho y al Derbez’ and ‘Derbez en Donde’, where Rodríguez was a screenwriter and producer– announced the death of his friend. “Without him I would not be what I am now. Genius of creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. We will miss you”, wrote the Mexican comedian.

Beyond his work alongside Derbez – among which his creative participation in shows such as “La Familia Peluche”, “XHDЯBZ” and the series “Vecinos” stand out – Gus Rodríguez was the person who promoted gamer culture in our country, since in the nineties Gus joined forces with Nintendo to give more publicity to the Japanese company and that is how Club Nintendo was born, the official magazine of Nintendo in Latin America and the first of its kind in our country.

Time after Gus Rodríguez brought the Club Nintendo format to Mexican television with a program called “Nintendomanía”, which was broadcast from 1995 to the early 2000s and which had the presence of the drivers Maggie Hegyi and Mark Tacher, who on one side of Gus talked about video games and Nintendo consoles.

It is clear that Gus Rodríguez accompanied Mexicans through comedy and video games, so it is not surprising that the news of his death saddened several internet users, who describe Gus as a genius in every sense of the word and those who also they have paid tribute to him as only he would have deserved.

Here we leave you some of the reactions and illustrations with which several friends, acquaintances and people in general, said goodbye to Gus Rodríguez: