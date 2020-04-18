The first hours of this Saturday, April 11, we received a very unfortunate news: The screenwriter, writer, conductor, producer, publicist and renowned gamer, Gus Rodríguez had died at 59 years of age.

It was through his Twitter account where Eugenio Derbez –Who worked with Gus for several years in the programs ‘Al Derecho y al Derbez’ and ‘Derbez en Donde’, where Rodríguez was a screenwriter and producer– announced the death of his friend. “Without him I would not be what I am now. Genius of creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. We will miss you”, wrote the Mexican comedian.

Today one of my greatest friends and life companions died. My accomplice, my friend, my brother. Creator of Armando Hoyos, among other characters. Without him I would not be what I am now. Genius of creativity, but above all, a wonderful human being. We will miss you @Elgusrodriguez pic.twitter.com/XeqLlc8Lh7 – Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) April 11, 2020

Beyond his work alongside Derbez – among which his creative participation in shows such as “La Familia Peluche”, “XHDЯBZ” and the series “Vecinos” stand out – Gus Rodríguez was the person who promoted gamer culture in our country, since in the nineties Gus joined forces with Nintendo to give more publicity to the Japanese company and that is how Club Nintendo was born, the official magazine of Nintendo in Latin America and the first of its kind in our country.

Time after Gus Rodríguez brought the Club Nintendo format to Mexican television with a program called “Nintendomanía”, which was broadcast from 1995 to the early 2000s and which had the presence of the drivers Maggie Hegyi and Mark Tacher, who on one side of Gus talked about video games and Nintendo consoles.

Because I was also a #gamer and I really enjoyed the afternoons playing Nintendo with friends; I could not miss the #Nintendomania program by Gus Rodríguez to know the tips, tricks and news I was very nostalgic to remember all this. Rest in peace, dear Gus Rodríguez 🎮 pic.twitter.com/cPJZ3jmGnh – Guillermo Villarreal (@MemoVillarreal) April 11, 2020

It is clear that Gus Rodríguez accompanied Mexicans through comedy and video games, so it is not surprising that the news of his death saddened several internet users, who describe Gus as a genius in every sense of the word and those who also they have paid tribute to him as only he would have deserved.

Here we leave you some of the reactions and illustrations with which several friends, acquaintances and people in general, said goodbye to Gus Rodríguez:

Rest in peace the great Gus Rodríguez, producer, creative, screenwriter and responsible for the first generations of Mexican gamers 😢😔 pic.twitter.com/4izRgJrjVo – Coronasimpson (@SimpsonitoMX) April 11, 2020

We will miss you very much Master Gus Rodríguez. D.E.P. a hug to heaven 🤍 # Nintendomanía pic.twitter.com/VkL0uhIkVr – Maggie Hegyi (@MaggieHegyi) April 11, 2020

One of the most creative people I have met passed away this morning … The Great Gus Rodríguez is ahead of us. The bad news continues. Rest in peace, Master … !!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CaczvKjvDK – Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario) April 11, 2020

The death of Gus Rodríguez at 59 years of age is regrettable. Very talented and creative. If we talk about Nintendo in Latin America, it was an obligatory reference. #QEPD pic.twitter.com/SjEiERWxO4 – Claudio Rodriguez (@soyclaudiotv) April 11, 2020

Rest in Peace Gus Rodríguez.

Just yesterday he was saying that the day I met him he gave me his business card, which was shaped like a mug, and he said, “Here. Un Gustazo ”❤️ – Ricardo O’Farrill (@richieofarrill_) April 11, 2020

Q.E.P.D Gus Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/rt7WrRuPSN – La Palestra (@ LaPalestra6) April 11, 2020

“There is always a reward beyond Game Over.”

We will miss you, master. RIP. Gus Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/nU9DCn9wO1 – M. Boy (@UnMuchachon) April 11, 2020

See you later @Elgusrodriguez pic.twitter.com/2EGwUI8izb – Pacasso (@DrNetas) April 11, 2020

In my memory all the adventures that twinned us will live forever: the long creative talks, the humor, the games … Dear Gus; It was an honor to coincide in this life. @Elgusrodriguez pic.twitter.com/k503qWOpeC – Pepe Sierra (@Pepe_Sierra) April 11, 2020

My condolences to @ GRA10 and family for the loss of their father: EL GRAN @Elgusrodriguez, creator of the wonderful magazine @ClubNintendoMex. A publication full of magic and love: -Dr. Mario’s office.

-The secret agents Axy and Spot.

-The guides… A hero from my childhood 😪. pic.twitter.com/lCXmdYubVA – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) April 11, 2020

My dear Gus is gone and I will miss the human being, the warm and generous friend, the ever supportive of all … the man with a good, creative and dynamic soul. Rest in peace my so dear friend 🙌🏻 @Elgusrodriguez A hug to all yours. Thanks Tavo. We are with you🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/HoHhWoRdWI – Adal Ramones (@AdalRamones) April 11, 2020

Thanks for the light … thanks for the inspiration … thanks for so much @Elgusrodriguez #EstamosEnContact 🌟🎮 https://t.co/rGC6ZGRuWB – Dany Kino (@Dany_Kino) April 11, 2020

Gus Rodriguez died, the one from Nintendomania, the one that made the children of the 90s happy on Saturdays. pic.twitter.com/SsGeRaQIJS – Fabianzoid ™ (@Freakaazoid) April 11, 2020

They will say that it is simple nostalgia, but for those of us who grew up reading Club Nintendo # Gus Rodríguez, he taught us something about his philosophy of life: creatively challenge preconceived notions, play to discover and not just to win, appreciate the details of things. pic.twitter.com/0iH8QJrGor – Storms ⛈ (@DrTormentas) April 11, 2020

I just found out that the huge Gus Rodríguez died 😓 Thank you for brightening my life with Nintendomania, I remember the tricks you gave us from Donkey Kong Country and thanks for being part of Club Nintendo, I always looked forward to it at the magazine stand. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/jXW7qo5G82 – Metadata (@ffffffffffound) April 11, 2020

I really hoped that there would be a miracle, and knowing that it is no longer … it hurts, it hurts in my heart and soul … until always beloved Master Gus Rodríguez … I will always treasure the years he lived with me and his teachings as a person , Thanks for letting me be your friend 🙁 pic.twitter.com/kmcF61UuJo – Leo Cruzaley (@ leex2007) April 11, 2020

Dear Gus: Thank you for your teachings, your unconditional support, your creativity, generosity and above all your friendship. A hug to heaven and my love for your children. ♥ ️. We Nintendomaniacs will miss you. QEPD Maestro Gus Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/skuWX0lVKb – Maggie Hegyi (@MaggieHegyi) April 11, 2020

Oops Gus Rodríguez died. Flag at half mast for a while. pic.twitter.com/5LnplYhTjY – Trade Guy (@EulerEquation) April 11, 2020

Thank you, Gus Rodríguez. You marked the lives of millions of players and have always taught us to live with passion. A sad day for all of us who grew up with Club Nintendo and Nintendomanía. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/qaMQsb6hQ7 – Master (@MasterKiraCN) April 11, 2020

See you soon @Elgusrodriguez You taught me that anyone can dedicate himself to what he likes the most, your light is going to be sorely needed. Thanks for every teacher. pic.twitter.com/IJfuGX2HU7 – Fedelobo (@SoyFedelobo) April 11, 2020

It breaks my soul to get the news that a great teacher left us, did you know that he admired you since childhood, and I thank you very much for the talks we had, you left us a great legacy, it is very difficult to say goodbye, I know that we will see each other soon , a hug. @Elgusrodriguez pic.twitter.com/di8AXpoSqx – Guillermo García (@memohiervas) April 11, 2020