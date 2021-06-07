With iCloud + Apple has created its own VPN available to all users who have an iCloud payment plan

In the last hours Apple has presented a host of news related to its operating systems at WWDC11. Although each of them has new and own characteristics, there are some new features introduced at a general level. In its obsession with privacy, Apple has added new protections when browsing and connecting on the Internet. One of them is Private Relay, essentially an integrated VPN.

As indicated by Apple in its press release, Private Relay is a feature that comes with iCloud + and is intended to improve user privacy In Internet. Integrated directly into iCloud, “it allows users to connect and browse the web in a more secure and private way.”

The funcionality acts like a VPN even if Apple didn’t want to name it as such. They say that when browsing with your Safari browser, Private Relay encrypts all traffic by default. Likewise, the information goes through two different systems. The first one is responsible for hiding the user’s real address with an anonymous IP so that the web cannot determine their location. The second of them decrypts the web to be visited and forwards it to its destination.

With these systems the user better protects his identity and location on the Internet. It is practically the same as a VPN does, although perhaps with fewer customization functions since for example we cannot choose our location. One of the great attractions of VPNs is precisely that, allowing users to use services from other countries and regions.

The other features included in iCloud +

iCloud + It is where we will find this new Private Relay function, although it will not be the only one. Apple has included other functions to improve user privacy. These have to do with email and security cameras.

First of all we have Hide My Mail. A functionality could not be more descriptive, it is a system to hide the user’s email. Ideal to avoid SPAM and better filter incoming mail. Hide My Mail allows you to automatically create a random email that redirects to your inbox. If the sender bothers us, we simply delete that email and the emails will be in limbo.

On the other hand we have HomeKit Secure Video, useful for those who have surveillance cameras with HomeKit. Users will be able to store more hours of video from surveillance cameras privately in iCloud and without consuming available storage. Apple ensures that content is encrypted and scanned on user devices locally.

All these features are, in principle, free. That is, while the + in an Apple name usually means an additional payment for a service, with iCloud + it does not seem to be the case. The functionalities will reach users who already have one of the contracted iCloud plans, the requirement will be to have the new operating systems that Apple has made public today (iOS 15, macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15).

