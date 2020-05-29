Our regular readers already know what HP Instant Ink is, are clear about what they need to sign up and know its main advantages.

When we register we have to choose between a total of five different plans, which include a certain number of pages that we can print per month for a fixed fee, plus:

Automated orders: The printer checks the ink levels and requests new cartridges.

Home delivery: We will receive all the cartridges that we need and without shipping costs.

All the ink you need: You can print your pages as you want, without worrying about the ink you spend.

Recycling program: You can also recycle all the ink cartridges you have used, and at no cost.

What happens if I don’t print all the pages of my plan in HP Instant Ink in one month?

You have nothing to worry about, the pages will accumulate which includes your HP Instant Ink plan in the next month. You will understand it better with an example, imagine that you have signed up for the printing plan of 300 pages per month and that one month you are not going to print anything, but you forget to unsubscribe temporarily. Well nothing happens, the next month you will have available those 300 pages that you have not spent, plus the 300 pages of the new month, which means that You can print 600 pages.

This applies to all plans except for free printing, in which the unconsumed pages do not accumulate, so that each month you will have 15 free pages available. This is how the different plans and the pages that we can accumulate are established:

15 pages per month free: Free printing plan, you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. Unworn pages do not accumulate.

50 pages per month for 2.99 euros: occasional printing plan, you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. We can accumulate up to 50 unused pages in a month (100 pages with those included in each new month).

100 pages per month for 4.99 euros: moderate printing plan, you can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro. You can accumulate up to 100 unspent pages (200 pages with those included in each new month).

300 pages per month for 9.99 euros: frequent printing plan, you can expand in packs of 20 pages for one euro. We can accumulate up to 300 unconsumed pages. (600 pages with those included in each new month).

700 pages per month for 19.99 euros: Professional printing plan, you can expand in packs of 20 pages for one euro. In this case we can accumulate up to 700 unspent pages. (1,400 pages with those included in each new month).

