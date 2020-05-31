DKV Gijón and Grupo IMQ, the two teams from Gijón in the men’s first handball division, are currently practically without activity although with their homework done. The two ended this atypical season in the upper zone of the classification with two very young squads and formed almost entirely by players raised in their respective quarries. Now, they are waiting for the general assembly of the Spanish Handball Federation to point out the guidelines for the next season in which the crisis could affect some clubs.

“You have to wait to see the teams that register and how the groups are formed,” said IMQ Group coach Chechu Villaldea. The coach’s intention is to be able to count on most of the squad this season, “although we are awaiting what will happen with the Erasmus because we have several players who want to go study abroad next year.”

The federal decision that there are promotions but no decreases is not going to influence much in the First Division in which the main unknown is to see the effects of the crisis. If everything goes according to plan, “the first team in each First Division group goes up to the Silver Honor Division and the First places will be filled by invitation. The Group has economic potential and its continuity in the category is not in danger.

For its part, the DKV Gijón has already done its job, with the recent announcement by the club of the renewal of the entire squad. As in the IMQ Group, there are some players pending their Erasmus, this being the only question when the squad is closed.

A very young team, but in which the majority of players already have a season of experience and also when it comes to working together, which is an advantage. If the squad is already virtually closed, work is now focused on the economic aspect because DKV ends its relationship with the club and the board focuses on adjusting budgets.

The crisis could motivate losses not only in First, but even in the Silver Honor Division. If so, it does not seem that neither IMQ Group nor DKV Gijón are in a position to accept a place in this category in the event that they are offered it, first due to the economic uncertainty existing at the moment and secondly due to the youth and inexperience of their templates to tackle a category that is practically professional. The Group even resigned a couple of seasons ago to play in Silver, in which they had achieved permanence, precisely for those reasons. These four Asturian teams could be joined by a fifth, Villa de Luanco, who has been one of the guests to play in this category.

Meanwhile, the respective squads have work marked by their respective technical bodies, a job basically focused on trying to maintain physical fitness as best as possible and that will be increased and normalized when it is known when the next season will begin.

