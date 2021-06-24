With Holloway injured, Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises will be the new main fight of UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

With Max holloway out of the main event at UFC Vegas 31 due to injury, the new main event of the event is already defined. The fight between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises It will be the new fight that will star the event.

The new star fight was confirmed by John Morgan of MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Makhachev, he will seek to extend his winning streak. The training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov He is on a seven-game win streak and will have his first all-star fight in the Octagon. In his last fight, he subjected Drew dober on UFC 259. Islam He is known for his strong grappling, with 8 wins left by way of completion.

Moses, you will have a chance to get the biggest victory of your career. The Brazilian is on a three-win streak. The lightweight comes from beating Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 20. Thiago became known for being one of the winners of Contender Series Brazil.

UFC Vegas 31 It will be held on July 17 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

