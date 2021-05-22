National teams
With history on board: Peru’s 23 against Colombia in Qualifiers
Jenny Gámez May 21, 2021, 12:22 pm
Coach Ricardo Gareca went to his best to aim for the World Cup.
The Peruvian National Team announced the names of its 23 chosen for its duels against Colombia, on June 3 in Lima, and Ecuador, on June 8 in Quito, for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar.
The presence of striker Paolo Guerrero and the absences of Santiago Ormeño and Jefferson Farfán are striking. The new ones on the list are Lora, Garcés, Ibérico and Valera.
These are the 23 players called up are:
Pedro Gallese – Orlando City
Carlos Cáceda – FBC Melgar
José Carvallo – Sports University
Aldo Corzo – Sports University
Luis Advíncula – Rayo Vallecano
Miguel Araujo – FC Emmen
Luis Abram – Velez Sarsfield
Anderson Santamaría – Atlas
Carlos Zambrano – Boca Juniors
Alexander Callens – New York City
Miguel Trauco – Saint Étienne
Marcos López – San Jose Earthquakes
Renato Tapia – Celta de Vigo
Pedro Aquino – Club America
Yoshimar Yotún – Cruz Azul
Christofer Gonzales – Sporting Cristal
Christian Cueva – Al-Fateh
Edison Flores – DC United
Sergio Peña – FC Emmen
André Carrillo – Al-Hilal
Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders
Paolo Guerrero – SC International
Gianluca Lapadula – Benevento
Alex Valera – Sports University