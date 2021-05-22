National teams



With history on board: Peru’s 23 against Colombia in Qualifiers



Jenny Gámez May 21, 2021, 12:22 pm

Coach Ricardo Gareca went to his best to aim for the World Cup.

The Peruvian National Team announced the names of its 23 chosen for its duels against Colombia, on June 3 in Lima, and Ecuador, on June 8 in Quito, for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar.

The presence of striker Paolo Guerrero and the absences of Santiago Ormeño and Jefferson Farfán are striking. The new ones on the list are Lora, Garcés, Ibérico and Valera.

These are the 23 players called up are:

Pedro Gallese – Orlando City

Carlos Cáceda – FBC Melgar

José Carvallo – Sports University

Aldo Corzo – Sports University

Luis Advíncula – Rayo Vallecano

Miguel Araujo – FC Emmen

Luis Abram – Velez Sarsfield

Anderson Santamaría – Atlas

Carlos Zambrano – Boca Juniors

Alexander Callens – New York City

Miguel Trauco – Saint Étienne

Marcos López – San Jose Earthquakes

Renato Tapia – Celta de Vigo

Pedro Aquino – Club America

Yoshimar Yotún – Cruz Azul

Christofer Gonzales – Sporting Cristal

Christian Cueva – Al-Fateh

Edison Flores – DC United

Sergio Peña – FC Emmen

André Carrillo – Al-Hilal

Raúl Ruidíaz – Seattle Sounders

Paolo Guerrero – SC International

Gianluca Lapadula – Benevento

Alex Valera – Sports University