Pau Donés recently passed away from colon cancer. (Reform)

Author with a hand for simplicity and joy, with roots in the Latin world and its cadences, writer of phrases that are fixed in memory as tattoos, Pau Donés, leader of Jarabe de Palo, retraced his steps just at the moment of face the last months of his life.

He did it in Tragas o Escupes, disco-testament in which he was Latin as in his beginnings.

Then he was already aware of the irreversibility of his situation. He had abandoned the medication in a gesture that evokes how the ropes are released from the bollards. But before that last job released.

Donés, who died Tuesday at age 53 after five years of disease (a cancer diagnosed in 2015), has begun to live in memory.

He leaves his brothers Marc, Bernat and Isabel; to his father, Amado, and especially to his daughter, Sara, a teenager whose name was tattooed on the phalanges of his left hand. He devoted a good part of his last years to correcting the neglect that, he thought, had marked the first years.

The work, which took him from here to there in the throes of his career, came between them.

Pau Donés

Those were the years in which Pau, marked by « La Flaca », approached Italy (a country where his death has had a wide echo), sang in Italian and established fruitful alliances with authors such as Jovanotti, one more on the long list of artists he worked with.

He performed « Guantanamera » in 2001 with Pavarotti and Celia Cruz in Modena. He composed « Cambia la Piel » for Ricky Martin and collaborated with Ketama, Antonio Vega, Alejandro Sanz and Joaquín Sabina.

That, without forgetting Alanis Morissette, who to recognize the inspiration that Pau gave him with his « Bonito » clip invited him to participate in his « Everything » video. There he played a hairdresser who cut his hair, in a fact that recalled how Pau cut his hair in an act turned into a promotional campaign by his brother Carles ahead of the release of his third album, De Vuelta y Vuelta (2001).

But if there was a name that marked him, it was that of the model that inspired « La Flaca », Alsoris Guzmán, who exemplifies the difficulties that Pau’s life had, who failed to seduce her despite the impact it caused. Legend has it that the model was not heterosexual.

Nothing ever transcended the musician’s sentimental life beyond a temporary idyll with the model Eugenia Silva. Donés seemed convinced that long-term relationships were not for him.

Neither was happiness, since his mother left him in adolescence forcing him to mature.

« Overnight I went from being a son to being a mother because my father worked », he relates in his biography « 50 Palos. Y Sigo Soñando ».

Despite everything, even during his treatment he did not want to be considered a fighter.

He said it in a talk on the chain La Sexta: « The subject of the fight does not beat me, the fight! When they tell me that I am a warrior, and they tell me with affection, I do not get angry, but damn, it touches my eggs, because I’m not a warrior. «

Pau did not feel in battle, but in a coexistence with the disease. « He did not like the warlike signs at all, » says Sandra Rayo, his right hand.

Micky Forteza-Rey, a friend and musician who was with him in the recording of the last album, recalls: « He used to say that he spent a little time each day on the disease, because the rest of the day was useful for living. »

And to work. « I went to visit him in the hospital and Pau showed me the last songs he composed saying ‘why don’t we make a record?’ ». In a few days they were already working on it.

« We made the mixture with a mask and gloves, » he recalls. They finished it, they published it and Pau left. In the recent memory is her daughter, Sara, dancing in the clip « Esto Que Tú Me Das ».