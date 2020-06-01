Sérgio Santos Rodrigues had a busy day on Monday. In addition to taking office as the new president of Cruzeiro, the director had a series of meetings in an attempt to outline plans to rebuild the mining team, which for the first time will dispute the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

At the administrative headquarters of the club, he had a meeting with members of the Aro family (Adriano and Marcelo) and Castellar Guimarães Neto, one of the eight vice-presidents of CBF, whose agenda was kept confidential.

President of the Minas Gerais Football Federation, Adriano awaits the release of health agencies and the state government to determine the return date of the State. Marcelo is director of institutional relations at CBF and rapporteur of the bill that foresees, during the pandemic, the suspension of the payment of Profut.

Also at the meeting was Castellar Guimarães Neto, who is a member of FIFA’s Player Status Committee, which handles transfers of athletes and their regulation. Castellar Neto is a former president of the FMF and today one of the vice-presidents of the CBF.

“We officially started work on Cruzeiro. I say that officially, since last week, our entire team was already here beside Dalai (then acting president) and the Management Council, who gave us all the space necessary for us to start our work. We are very excited and Nação Azul knows that I am fulfilling a big dream. We are going to work hard, that the fans come with us and that we can all join hands to build a new Cruzeiro. We will only overcome the difficulties with the help of everyone, peace, united and always looking for the best for the Club “, emphasized Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

TRAINING

The Cruzeiro players returned to training on Monday and Argentine Ariel Cabral gave a press conference. The athlete is 12 games away from becoming the foreigner with the most matches for the club. He adds 177, against 188 of Uruguayan Arrascaeta, currently in Flamengo.

“It is an interesting brand and not many can reach these numbers. I am calm and getting ready to return when the games start again and, God willing, to be able to increase these numbers and play a good role, helping to put Cruzeiro back where it always should be “, said the athlete.

