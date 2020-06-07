With the bike in tow, this week, some tourists from a flight from Düsseldorf (Germany) to the Palma de Mallorca airport arrived. Since last Monday, the largest German air transport group, Lufthansa, has been operating the different routes it had established before the outbreak of the pandemic between the Germanic country and the Balearic Islands.

Our country, Mallorca mainly, is one of the preferred destinations for tourists from that country. Because schools start in August in Germany, vacations are usually between June and August. It is for this reason that, despite the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, among which the obligation to spend a quarantine of fourteen days, many have decided to fly to Mallorca.

OKDIARIO has witnessed the arrival of the flight from Düsseldorf in which they traveled from tourists who were vacationing on the island, Majorcans who had been caught out by the pandemic and had not yet been able to return or British students who had to do He stops in Germany to hug his family again.

All passengers on the Eurowings company plane, owned by Lufthansa, agree that they were not subject to any checks in the country of origin. All of them were able to embark either in London or in Düsseldorf without any temperature control or any police control to know the reason for their displacement.

Upon landing in Palma de Mallorca -during these weeks all flights are concentrated in the inter-island terminal-, medical personnel did look at their body heat using a thermal camera and forced them to fill in a responsible health declaration -as should nationals do too that arrive at the archipelago-.

Regarding police controls, in Mallorca, the conditions to overcome them are no longer as demanding as they were a few weeks ago. Flights from Spain, such as the one that the OKDIARIO team landed from Madrid, are no longer checked on arrival to know the reason for the trip. Foreign flights are watched by the Civil Guard, although not in great detail.

One of the passengers, upon landing, confirms that she has not been ordered to do the mandatory fourteen-day quarantine that was announced for all travelers. In principle, this quarantine is valid until July 1, but, as this Majorcan student living in the United Kingdom -one of the most affected countries today- tells us, no one told her that she had to stay at home.

Another Mallorcan, who lives between the island and London, denounced to the microphones of this newspaper that “all the giris arrive with a piece of paper that passes the control without any problem” while nationals who come from abroad have an hour asking questions about his displacement.

A German, who openly admits that he is coming to spend the summer in Mallorca “as I have done almost all my life” openly criticizes the confinement measures imposed in our country. He regrets that “they have been forced to be locked up for two months and they have said nothing.” In addition, he believes that “having to wear a mask now, when there are ten people together in bars, makes no sense.”

Despite the fact that some Germans, like this testimony, have sneaked in early in the Balearic Islands, it will not be until June 22 when, through safe corridors, tourists begin to arrive regularly. In total, the pilot plan with which the Executive works, foresees the arrival of 6,000 Germans over two weeks in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. They will be distributed among the four Balearic islands to avoid crowds.

With this pilot test, which will have the archipelago and 6,000 Germans as guinea pigs, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health wants to assess the sanitary measures imposed for the opening of borders, on July 1. With these fifteen days of advantage that the Balearic Islands will take, the Government will be able to correct the errors that can be detected and harden or relax some of the restrictions that even restaurants, clubs or hotels will have.

Despite all this, due to the delay of Spain in allowing the arrival of tourists, becoming the last European country to receive foreigners, several foreign ministries have recommended not to travel to our country this summer. The tourism sector hopes that this boycott will not take effect and, although they consider half the summer to be lost, they hope to recover at least part of the summer campaign. Much of our territory, especially the islands, lives mainly on tourism.