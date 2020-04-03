The fitness girl demonstrated with sensual dance steps that she knows how to move and very well

Not everything is exercise for Yanet García, who demonstrated on social networks that dancing is also one of his favorite activities during quarantine.

The sensual “Girl of the weather” is one of the celebrities who recently joined Tik Tok, the famous application to create short videos, and in one of her most recent publications she demonstrated with sensual dance steps that she knows how to move and very well.

The former host of the show ‘Hoy’ turned on her Instagram profile by sharing the sexy video with which she revealed her daring dance steps in the style of JLo.

Although the original video was posted on the fun video app, it has caused quite a stir on Instagram by revealing her statuesque body. Wearing blue pajama bottoms and a sexy top tied at the waist, Yanet He turned his back on the camera to shake his statuesque rear and cheer on his followers during the confinement he lives in from Miami.

“Incredible“,”A marvelous woman“,”Dance very well“,”Super beautiful“,”You look amazing“,”You’re the best“,”You are beautiful“These are just some comments that the fitness girl received along with the video that is about to reach 2 million views.

