Some days ago Rosalia He released his new look, which apparently has been liked by all his fans. Although the singer premiered a song she wrote, not much was known about what she has been doing during the quarantine.

However, in various videos (some of Tik Tok) Rosalia She has posed very sexy for the camera, sometimes boring, others sad and others very funny, doing various activities such as brushing her teeth, petting her pet, reading or playing with a soccer ball, all wearing the sexy outfits with which has previously appeared in photos.

In Youtube, the lyric video of “Hurt” (The song that Rosalia wrote a few days ago, during quarantine) already has over three million views. The singer stated that the song “is faithful to the emotion I felt at the moment, of despair.”

