Bruna Marquezine returned to declare her support for Manu Gavassi in the ‘BBB 20’ and repudiated the criticism she has been suffering. ‘Jesus my bro! I have a fucking tattoo with her handwriting on my skin and she with mine. We have been friends since 2014, but really friends, not these shallow relationships nowadays. How can I not cheer for her? ‘, She asked, irritated. See the tattoos of the artists!

Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi are very friendly. And this Sunday (26), Luana’s sister made this very clear on her social network after being accused of rooting for Manu – to the detriment of Thelma – in the final of “Big Brother Brasil 20” because she is white. “Brother of heaven! I have a fucking tattoo with her handwriting on my skin and she with mine. We are friends since 2014, but really friends, not these shallow relationships nowadays. How am I not going to root for her ? “she asked, irritated. Finalists of this edition, Manu, Thelma and Rafa Kalimann will dispute the R $ 1.5 million prize this Monday.

Big ass! I HAVE A FUCKING TATTOO WITH HER LETTER ON MY SKIN AND SHE WITH MY, we have been FRIENDS since 2014, but FRIENDS, even in these shallow relationships today. HOW CAN I NOT WORRY FOR HER? #ManuCampe – Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine)

April 26, 2020

Tiago,

Manuzinha loves @BruMarquezine even tattoo they have together. haha ha

(this is the little mutiro’s surprise) pic.twitter.com/cq9SuUB9YQ – Manu Gavassi (@manugavassi)

April 27, 2020

Discover the meaning of Marquezine and Manu Gavassi’s tattoo

The tattoo that Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi got together is in English: “Self Love Club”, which in Portuguese means “Clube do Amor Proper”. Recently, the actress explained that they met in 2014, during the recording of a soap opera and became friends because they were experiencing romantic disappointments. At this time, Marquezine had broken up with Neymar, with whom he resumed dating later on. Manu Gavassi put an end to his relationship with Chay Suede.

Manu Gavassi delivers: ‘Bruna Marquezine is jealous’

In this Sunday’s program, the finalists were able to watch their trajectories during the reality show. Very close, at all times they expressed their affection for each other until Tiago Leifert fired: “Manu, in that Bruna Marquezine is already in third place, right?”. “Don’t say that, Tiago, she is jealous!”, Laughed the artist. On Twitter, Marquezine, who wants to throw a party for her friend after the quarantine ended, joked: “She still exposes me live. But I swear, by a miracle, I’m not jealous of this friendship! As long as Rafa likes it me back “. And then he assumed: “I’m too attached to this final. These three, Tiago … Let’s be more than friends, let’s be friends”.

Neymar rules out dispute with Marquezine for ‘BBB’

In the historic Wall between Manu Gavassi and Felipe Prior, who broke the attraction record, Bruna Marquezine and her ex-boyfriend Neymar were on opposite sides. While the actress was campaigning for votes for her friend, the Paris Saint-Germain player joined the crowd for the architect, who ended up being eliminated. Asked by a follower if the crowd for Prior would be a provocation to the ex, Neymar shot: “Never, blessed! My affection and feeling for Bruna or Bianca will never change because of the ‘BBB’.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’