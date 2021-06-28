With her family, Kimberly Loaiza in the Dominican Republic! | Instagram

The Pantoja Loaiza family is enjoying a new trip, a new tourist place to which apparently they had not had the opportunity to travel, we are talking about Dominican Republic, Kimberly Loaiza recently shared some videos where she is very excited.

Alongside her family and of course part of her production team are the people who had the opportunity to travel alongside Kimberly Loaiza, Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kima and Juanito.

For La Lindura Mayor traveling has already become common among their activities, most of these trips occur due to their work, when they have been pleasure trips they themselves specify it and although so far they have not shared the reason for the arrival at this new scale surely his fans will be eager to know why.

Whether it is to rest or work, the admirers of the famous and renowned couple of young celebrities will give us the opportunity to learn a little more not only about their activities but through their eyes we will be able to know a little about this beautiful place.

Kimberly loaiza She shared several videos in which she showed her children a bit, stating that they had only arrived in the DR for a short time, as she mentions the Dominican Republic and that surely many have known her with these acronyms.

In the videos Kim Loaiza mentions that they had just arrived at a house to rest, although in these publications her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja does not appear, we find Kima who was fast asleep and also her little Juanito who is also known as Mini JD.

The interpreter of “Do not be jealous“He asked his followers if they knew of any activity they could do, he also asked something that included their children because as they well know, even though they are working, they always try to take them with them.

2 hours ago he shared these videos, he mentioned that the trip had been a bit long and that they were quite tired for the same reason, the only one who apparently had enjoyed it and did not feel so tired was undoubtedly his little baby.

After recording the videos we began to see that the adorable Juanito He began to cry, his little eyes looked a little tired and when Kimberly noticed it immediately, she realized that she was sleepy, also because she was crying a little, for this Loaiza said “Right now I come family” and an hour later she shared another video where the little one He was already fast asleep just like his sister.

This beautiful Caribbean island offers us a paradisiacal place that many would like to know, just as Puerto Rico has gifted us with several music stars in both reggaeton and the urban genre.

In the event that the couple has attended to record new music, there is the possibility that it is content for Kim Loaiza, who a few weeks ago in several of her stories answering questions from her cute little girls said that she would soon release an album, hence her millions of Followers are excited waiting for new singles.

Juan de Dios also shared content in his stories, however his wife does not appear in them as happened in the stories of The Biggest Cuteness It will be that each one would be carrying out different activities in which they met again.

Surely both their pantojitas and the pretty girls are eager to know the type of content that they will share with us in the following days in their respective social accounts, whether it is working or living together as a family, as they and their fans are fascinated by them for sharing it and their followers to see them.