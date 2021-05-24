With her eyes wide open, the daughter of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, greets her “uncles” on Instagram



Vida Isabelle, the daughter of Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, greeted the “uncles” of Instagram with wide eyes.

Photo: ARMimage. / Grosby Group

Finally the moment arrived that both were waiting for the reggaeton Natti Natasha and his partner, manager and producer, Raphy Pina: the birth of her daughter Life isabelle. The proud parents posted a photography where the new born with the eyes wide open, looking at the camera and greeting all the “uncles” from Instagram. The same who are fans of the couple and who have been during these 39 weeks pending the arrival of Lifetime. The little girl shows a girl wake up with somewhat “slanted” eyes, much like Raphy’s older children.

“You @ s look at this beauty called LIFE”, was the message he shared Raphy in the snapshot where you can see the wide eyes. While unveiling the account of Instagram of the little girl, where they will surely be sharing all the details of Natti Natasha in this new stage as a mom.

For weeks the couple had been doing everything, since the singer could not go into labor and was already past 36 weeks (time in which, in general, a pregnancy can be considered to have reached term). However, she always said not to feel pressured: “When she wants and is ready.” Amen, his medical team was attentive to every detail. All the Instagram “uncles” they were every second alert to the updates he made Raphy in your account Instagram. Now and thanks to the kindness of his parents, we have all been able to see him today the face to Vida Isabelle with the eyes wide open like few newly born they usually do.

Minutes before delivery, Raphy shared every detail. Until he decided to leave everything in the hands of God, as he himself said on social networks. In the image you could see Natti Natasha already with all the required clothing and lying on a clinical bed indicating that at any moment, the beautiful princess would come into the world.

Hours later, Raphy public the footprints of Life. This was the confirmation that the little girl was already among them. Later he has shared different moments where the singer is seen to be aware of everything that happens with her daughter. He is also noticeable on his feet and in very good physical condition, which means that everything went wonderfully.

Obviously, the messages of affection so much for Life Isabelle as for their selfless parents, Raphy and Natti, as well as his three older brothers, have not stopped. Especially since all her fans know the story that Natti herself has told in several interviews, where she explains how difficult it was for her to get pregnant. Her considers her pregnancy a miracle, as many doctors would have told her that she could not get pregnant.

Today that miracle is a beautiful girl who was born in the South Hospital in Miami, weighed 6.8 pounds 20 inches and that it came into the life of the singer to make her happy and change her forever. Congratulations Natti and Raphy!

