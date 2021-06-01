With her back turned in a swimsuit, Daniella Chávez asks for an opinion in photos | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous model chilean, Daniella Chávez has shown to be very concerned that her fans really enjoy her Photographs so this time, he even asked them which one was their favorite of the two.

These are two snapshots placed on your Instagram official, in which the beautiful young woman posed in different ways and asked you to please give your opinion, to see which one you enjoyed the most.

In the first one, she appears on her back and kneeling on some lounge chairs, right in the pool area of ​​her home, a luxurious apartment located in Miami, Florida where he enjoys his days to the fullest with his family and always posing for his fans.

Of course, Daniella’s charms jumped into view and stole the attention of any user who came to her profile and also if they clicked to see the second photo, you can see her in a slightly different pose.

In the second piece, entertainment is also found in each on a sofa and turning back with a face as if it does not know that they are taking photographs, managing to gather more than 135,000 likes in a few hours.

In addition to those flirty and cute photographs, the beautiful model is also practicing her influencer skills by doing a few promotions for brands, as well as promoting their contests and activities where you can win different services and products.

This time it was a dental clinic that wants you to know its services, in addition to giving you the opportunity to win one of its treatments through the contests that the beautiful Chilean is sharing, a situation that is unusual in her official profile.

If you want to participate, the best thing would be for you to go to his stories at this time and observe each of the steps he shared so that you can win this award as well as surely contact Daniella Chávez to congratulate you.

Keep an eye on Show News so you don’t miss out on everything new about Dani, her new photos and videos, previews of her exclusive content and much more she has in store for us.