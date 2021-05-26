With her back to the camera, Diosa Canales exhibits her entire rear

Goddess Canales He paralyzed hearts thanks to some images that were applauded by his more than 1.2 million Instagram followers for being natural. The Venezuelan usually shares her sensual productions on the networks, but this time her daring gave much to talk about.

The actress and singer wanted to take advantage of her postcards to show the results that long hours of exercise have left on her body, so she was encouraged to pose with her back to the camera using a tiny black thong that shows off her prominent rear.

“My workouts have taken effect. Sleep well 🖤🤍 ”, said the star also in the postcards that add up to almost 38,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

“You are very sensual and beautiful 😘😘”, “What a divine butt my goddess ❤️❤️” and “You can see and notice a lot of heart effect,”, were some of the compliments.

Days ago, Diosa Canales shared a video where she can be seen wearing tight leggings that highlight her legs, while doing a routine up on an exercise bike, to keep her charms in shape.