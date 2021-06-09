With her back to the camera, Aleida Núñez shows off her rear in a bikini

Aleida Nunez, who is considered one of the sexiest Mexican women in the middle of the show, again captured the spotlight this Tuesday on social networks thanks to a photo where she flaunted her figure.

A few hours ago, the actress and singer shared a postcard on her Instagram account where she can be seen posing with her back to the camera in a pool, while showing off her legs and rear guard wearing a pink bikini that barely covers that attribute that so attracts the attention of his fans.

“Travel so that life does not escape us … # casamalca 📸”, reads the image that has generated more than 81 thousand likes and an avalanche of compliments.

“Beautiful woman 😍”, “Every time you are more delicious love” and “Beautiful butt ♥ ️🍑”, are some of the comments they wrote to the businesswoman.

It should be noted that Aleida Núñez had previously raised the temperature with that same swimsuit, through another photo in which her steel abdomen and her tan were the center of attention.

