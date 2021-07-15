With her back to the camera Adamari López reveals her cachetero bikini and boasts a great body

Through Facebook, Adamari Lopez He shared with his loyal followers how he lived his last day of vacation, nothing more than on the beaches of Valencia. With a video, in which little Alaïa can also be seen, Adamari showed one of the looks she wore in front of the sea.

Along with his publication on said social network, he wrote the following: “Remembering those days when I was able to disconnect, enjoy my vacations and discover new places. Here is a video that I made from Valencia so that you can see that I had them present all the time in each place I visited. Thank you for always being with me! Ah! And I think I’m getting a taste for selfies and boomerangs ”.

In the video, on the other hand, he is seen to appear with a white, semi-transparent outfit, which he combined with a hat of the same color. He also accompanied him with spectacular sunglasses, slightly darkened.

Then she walked with her back to the camera and let the lens appreciate that her beach dress was slightly transparent, which allowed the bikini thong to be glimpsed, cachetero. That was how Adamari once again boasted of her new physique, which once again made her the point of criticism, because there are many who want to know what she has done to lose weight and not have to deal, apparently, with the flaccidity that It means losing weight, after having gained so much volume and therefore having experienced the typical skin tightening.

Chiquis Rivera was seen from the shower and today it is Maluma’s turn to do it on Instagram