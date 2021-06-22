With heat cameras the EU watches over migrants

ROME, Texas.

The United States government uses thermal cameras to monitor border crossings in Texas 24 hours a day.

These are cameras that create color images, as well as black and white based on heat emissions, not light, which allow people and objects to be observed in total darkness.

This technology is used for military and police surveillance, including the Border Patrol.

In addition, it is used in the construction and health sectors.

The scenes capture the arrival of families, adults are observed carrying small children in their arms, as well as the arrival of groups in boats in which minors also travel.

The photographs also show arrests and searches, as well as groups of undocumented persons waiting sitting on the floor after surrendering to border authorities.

The images correspond to the crossing of Roma, Texas, a city that belongs to Starr County. It borders Miguel Alemán, a municipality in Tamaulipas, both on the banks of the Rio Grande.

Up to 100 people arrive on inflatable boats on six trips to the United States, including many families with babies and children up to seven years old who arrive unaccompanied.

Minors traveling alone are separated from families and people place their belongings in plastic bags.

Before assuming the presidency of the United States, Joe Biden promised to implement a more “humane” immigration policy and to reverse the tough stance taken by his predecessor towards undocumented immigrants.

But after their arrival at the White House, the number of migrants trying to cross illegally from Mexico, including minors, has multiplied.

In April, border authorities detained 187,622 people along the border with Mexico.

Of them, 82% are from Mexico and Central America.

Meanwhile, the detention of minors fell 12% in that month.

AMU