MANAUS – With almost 700 people hospitalized, including suspected and confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, Amazonas has won the reinforcement of a new hospital to assist victims of the pandemic. The activities of Hospital Nilton Lins began this Saturday, 18, with 16 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 66 clinical beds for exclusive care to patients with covid-19.

Owned by a private university in the south-central zone of Manaus, the site has a capacity for 450 beds, which should be fully opened over the next few weeks, according to the government of Amazonas. The State Secretary of Health, Simone Papaiz, stressed that the main objective of the new reference unit is to unburden the “service doors”. This Saturday, Governor Wilson Lima (PSC) was at the hospital for the opening formality.

The allocation of the unit was made for a period of 90 days, extendable for another 90 days, with monthly rent of R $ 866 thousand. On Wednesday, the 15th, the judge of the 5th Public Finance Court, Cezar Luiz Bandiera, had suspended the rental contract by accepting a popular action that warned of an idle capacity at the Delphina Aziz Hospital, until then the reference place in attending to pandemic. The government appealed to the Amazonas Court of Justice, which overturned the decision the next day.

The Delphina Aziz, which is in the north of Manaus, has a capacity of up to 350 beds, but the State has 179 beds on site, 75 of which are in the ICU. On Friday, 17, Simone Papaiz warned of the need for human resources and structure, such as electrical, computer and services, such as hospitality, nutrition and security. “This (process for new beds) is happening at a very high speed, because they are usually more time consuming processes, but we don’t have time,” he explained.

“We have a need for more than 800 beds. We can increase the number of ICUs and decrease the number of clinical admissions, as long as we have human condition and equipment. The secretariat is exhaustively trying to get new equipment,” said the minister.

Amazonas presented 90 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Friday, totaling 1,809, 1,531 in the capital Manaus and 278 in the interior, where there is no clinical structure to care for patients with severe cases. There are 145 deaths confirmed by the disease and 34 under investigation in the state.

