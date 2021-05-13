With green swimsuit Anastasia Kvitko shows off her tanned skin! | Instagram

The well-known model curvy Anastasia Kvitko appeared in a photo of one of her followers’ fan pages, wearing a flirty and tight swimsuit.

This model was one piece, but it showed quite as if it were two, despite the fact that it covered her abdomen her huge charms they were a little in sight

Without a doubt, the color was something that attracted the most attention because it was a metallic green, it had a kind of belt made of the same fabric and straps that became narrower as it went up.

Apparently Anastasia kvitko She was under a wooden bridge that also had some green details, which made her swimsuit perfectly match and also made her beautiful tanned skin stand out.

At the bottom of the image we can see the beach, there is no doubt that he loves to enjoy the sea and have sessions in this type of place or near a pool, always showing his curves with tiny or short outfits as various celebrities usually do. .

Some Internet users are dedicated to looking for photos of this beauty to keep Internet users glued to the screen to be able to enjoy the tremendous and exquisite figure of the Russian model.