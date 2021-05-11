With great pride, Jem Wolfie shows off his gift in basketball | Instagram

The cute model Jem Wolfie has proven to be a girl who knows everything and of course she is proud of it and every time she is allowed she shows it off on their respective social networks where she also delights her fans.

As you may recall, Jem Wolfie began by making a name for herself in Australia, her native country, as Chef and from there she rose to fame, however, little by little she was showing more qualities for various types of activities and in this way she became one of the most complete influencers.

And it is that added to her talent in the kitchen, Jem was periodically shown on her Instagram account as a great basketball player.

That is why this time he delighted his large number of fans with a video where he shows a little of what he knows in the sport of basketball.

It is worth mentioning that in a very important number of her publications, she could be seen with an excellent control of the ball and with a great aim in the shot.

However, as you recall, Jem Wolfie for being so flirtatious in each of her photographs on the Instagram social network, her profile has been disabled for several months.