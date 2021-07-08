With great charms, Celia Lora imitates Laura Bozzo in video

With great charms, Celia Lora imitates Laura Bozzo on video | INSTAGRAM

One of the newest facets of content creation for Celia Lora is the Tik Tok, the video platform that started as an app for people who enjoy dance but that later became a platform for different types of content.

That was how the young and beautiful daughter of Alex Lora del Tri took care of using some audios and recreate them by acting herself as if it were her doing such a situation as the one we will present to you today.

It is a fun clip in which the pretty driver imitate one of the most controversial interesting TV presenter from all over show business Laura bozzo.

In the video the voice of the famous blonde sounds talking about a situation in which one of the daughters of those attending the Program he spent the famous perreo dancing a dance considered indecent and so the chapter was filled with controversy and the recreation from Celia it was very funny.

The funniest thing about the video is the way Celia Lora does faces and is dedicated to practically identically mimicking lips based on audio, a skill he recently discovered and finds very helpful in creating these funny clips.

But one of the things that most caught the attention of Lora’s loyal fans and admirers were her enormous charms, which stood out with that cute pink blouse she was wearing and a small stream of denim, in addition to all the cute accessories that she uses as a shoker and a necklace.

In addition, as is the custom of his stories, he made us an attentive invitation not to miss the new MTV program in which he is collaborating as one of its main participants Acapulco Shock The new section in which they have guests and are dedicated to reacting to the new chapters already the most interesting moments of the Reality Show.

Of course, the invitation was made by recording herself Just at the time of the recording on the set in which everything is done accompanied by her faithful friends and program companions, in addition to leaving that same place sometimes they go to dinner. together and celebrate.

Of course, her work as an Influencer to continue her stories by sharing some businesses that she said you know and that she herself already approved and that have seemed excellent, it is possible that you know your new favorite brand or your new favorite service to use.