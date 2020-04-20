Although without the players on the pitch, Monday has everything to be a landmark day in the history of Atlético Mineiro. After all, on April 20, the machines will start the earthworks on the ground of the future club stadium, in a phase defined by those responsible for the work as “ground zero” for the construction of the MRV Arena.

The Atlético-MG stadium will have a capacity for 46,000 fans and will be located in the California neighborhood, in the Northwest region of Belo Horizonte. The forecast is that the works will last up to 30 months, which will allow its inauguration at the end of 2022, if there are no delays in the construction works.

Project of how the Atlético-MG stadium should look when it is completed

Photo: Playback / Twitter / Estadão

“It is a very special moment for the athletics crowd. Our dream of having a stadium of their own effectively begins to become a reality. It is a great gift and a huge pride for all Athletes. I sincerely thank everyone who is helping the Rooster to build the best arena in Brazil “, declared President Sergio Sette Câmara to the official website of the club.

Atlético-MG and those responsible for the work hope, from the concept of multipurpose arena, to make it possible to attract shows and events to the stadium, which includes 40 bars, 68 cabins and 2,400 parking spaces, in addition to a green area of ​​26 thousand m².

The 130,000 m² site that will house the stadium was donated by businessman Ruben Menin, founder of MRV Engenharia. The design of the arena is the responsibility of the architect Bernardo Farkasvölgyi. And Racional Engenharia will be the company to carry out the work.

To have sufficient resources to build the stadium, Atlético-MG sold 50.1% of the Diamond Mall to Multiplan for R $ 250 million in September 2017, which reached R $ 296.8 million due to monetary corrections . The club also raised R $ 60 million from the sale of naming rights to MRV and expects to obtain an additional R $ 100 million through the negotiation of captive chairs, 60% of which will be provided by BMG.

In addition to the funds invested in the construction of the stadium, the project foresees the allocation of about R $ 80 million to be used in works to improve the urban infrastructure of the region.

Earthwork is another step in the work of the stadium. Previously, on December 21, 2019, the installation license was obtained. Then, on January 28, the fencing of the environmental reserve began, accompanied by vegetation suppression, the management of some animal and plant species on the land. In the last few days, machines were transplanting accumulated palm trees, which will be replanted in the Private Ecological Reserve, a preservation area next to the stadium.

“This is one of the main milestones of the MRV Arena since the approval of the installation license. For us, it is a reason for great joy to arrive at the earthmoving stage, as our planning is taking shape. For years, we already have a multidisciplinary team committed to project and I see that we are very aligned so that each stage goes according to the established schedule “, commented Bruno Muzzi, CEO of Arena MRV.

To exalt the importance of the beginning of the works, the MRV Arena placed April 20, 2020 alongside eight other historic dates in the history of Atlético-MG when it announced the beginning of the works: the foundation, the thrashing by 9 2 about Cruzeiro (the biggest in the history of the classic), and that of winning the titles of Champion of Champions, of the Brazilian Championship, of the two Conmebol Cups of the team, of the Libertadores and of the Cup of Brazil.

With the coronavirus pandemic scenario, those responsible for the works ensure that the works will respect safety and hygiene protocols, to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We go to great lengths to protect employees at the construction site. The phase of suppression continued in the last month, with great security and awareness. We are all respecting social distance and following all recommendations”, promises Muzzi.

.