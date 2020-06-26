Varicose veins can be very annoying and impossible to eliminate. The truth is that there is a totally homemade and natural remedy ideal to reduce them, even the pain they generate after a while. Quick and easy, you will only need garlic, olive oil and lemon.

The varicose veins They are veins that have been dilated so that they have filled with blood and stagnate and do not flow as they should. Among the reasons why this species of « spider mites » appear on the skin are:

Old age Valve damage Lack of exercise Obesity Pregnancy Family history Menopause Sitting or standing for long periods Varicose veins, dilated veins that can be reduced with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

In turn, the symptoms They are related to heaviness in the legs, swelling, bruising, cramps, pain and ulcers. Yes, they are very painful in extreme cases, but there is nothing to worry about. Prepare the following home remedy based on olive oil, garlic and lemon, to decrease them.

You will need to: 6 garlic cloves, olive oil, juice of 3 lemons and a container with a lid. First, finely chop the garlic and place it in a container; add olive oil and lemon juice; close the container and let the mixture sit for 12 hours; and as time passes, place the mixture as a massage on your legs to reduce pain.

In the long term, thanks to the effect of olive oil, your varicose veins will fade.

Another very simple home method is with chamomile tea and apple cider vinegar. Mix a little tea with vinegar and apply on the varicose veins as a massage and after 10 minutes rinse your legs and that’s it.

In turn, we recommend as necessary to walk half an hour a day, not to wear tight clothing, wash your legs with cold water and lift them in the air so that the blood circulates, massage them, use wide and comfortable shoes, avoid carrying heavy things, and of course Check with your trusted doctor about the best treatment for varicose veins.