with full-size graphics

Intel NUC 11 Extreme ‘Beast Canyon’ will be the model bigger and more powerful of the series of mini-computers that Intel offers as a reference to the technology industry, both with its own models and others from third-party manufacturers that use the same hardware base.

Intel is updating its NUC each time it commercializes new processors. At the beginning of this month we saw the NUC 11 Essentials destined for the entry-level mini-PCs, based on the new Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors of the N series (“Jasper Lake”) and with the adjusted price as the most attractive. .

Intel NUC 11 Extreme is completely the opposite and is committed to offering the highest level of performance on a mini-PC. For this they use the Tiger Lake-H (H45) processors, the latest distributed by Intel for large gaming laptops with 6 and 8 cores and double the number of threads. Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9-11980HK models with multiplier unlocked are cited as the top of the line.

If the process performance has been further enhanced the graphics section, since they support full-size dedicated graphics like the ones we use in desktop towers. NVIDIA Ampere and AMD RDNA2 are sure to be supported. Support for Intel’s dedicated DG2 is not mentioned.

It will have two slots to include dual channel DDR4-3200 memory and the board has three M.2 PCIe Gen4 slots for maximum performance of storage units, in addition to SATA slots. In a case expanded to 8 liters of volume to house full-size GPUs, the connectivity options multiply to include two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports or six USB 3.1 ports.

There is no lack of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and even a 10 Gb Ethernet LAN port. It will also offer compatibility with Intel Optane memories, 7.1 multichannel sound and HDMI and Display Port outputs for multi-monitor connection. Intel is expected to provide a sneak peek of these new NUCs at the Computex keynote, the major Asian show that kicks off in Taiwan today.