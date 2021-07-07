With friends, Beyonce and Jay-Z took a boat ride through the Hamptons

The American couple had lunch with friends and enjoyed a sunny day strolling through the Big Apple.

Hollywood celebrities typically choose the Hamptons as a place of relaxation and tranquility.

To give yourself a break from the daily grind, Beyonce Y Jay Z They took advantage of the sunny day to have lunch with friends away from the chaos of the city.

So too, they capped off the day with a boat ride in the Hamptons. The superstar couple took advantage of their vacation days to take a break from their busy and busy schedules.

Both dressed in casual clothes, which includes hooded sweatshirts and baggy pants, although without losing the glamor since Beyonce was shown in high shoes when getting off the boat.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were very comfortable and relaxed during the ride.

The couple was seen days earlier strolling along the beach in The Hamptons with the CEO of Twitter, Jack dorsey before the weekend of July 4.

Also wearing comfortable clothing, they were shown dressed in casual sportswear, although the only one who used a mask to protect herself from the Covid was Beyonce.

Their meeting appears to be because the rapper and Dorsey are negotiating for the CEO of Twitter to buy a majority stake in Jay Z’s music streaming service, Tidal.

If all goes well, the negotiation will be carried out for a sum that almost reaches $ 300 million.

Like them, other celebrities chose the Hamptons to relax. In this case, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck were out for a walk in the last few days, taking advantage of the long weekend for the 4th of July.

The couple of the year were very happy and relaxed, walking hand in hand and showing their love to the world, after having shared a day of fun at Universal Studios with their respective children.

