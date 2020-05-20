Microsoft isn’t enough with .docx, .xlsx, or .pptx, and has decided to create a new type of Office document; a little traditional, convert office content (graphics, tables, agendas, lists, etc.) into collaborative modules and hosted in the cloud that, as Lego pieces, they can be inserted and interact with existing document types …

Or in chats. Or in emails. Or in any compatible third-party application. And edit them in real time. “As people work on them, they will always update and contain the latest information,” said Jared Spataro, director of Microsoft 365, at The Verge. In short, the end of the traditional philosophy of creating and saving documents.

And, since these modules are editable, we could see how a graphic changes while discussing it in an email chain or in a work session in Microsoft Teams.

Fluid, the new step in collaborative office automation

Microsoft has presented this technology in the framework of Build 2020, baptizing it as ‘Fluid Framework’. “Unlike the case of a document, I like to think that a Fluid component is a small atomic unit of productivity“says Spataro.

Certainly, it represents a complete change with respect to the current use of office documents, even when they are used within the framework of an online platform such as Office.com or Google Docs. In fact, could be a coup similar to that achieved by the Google suite when Microsoft’s was still limited to the desktop.

Microsoft promises to work with this technology it will be an incredibly fast experienceThis is necessary when a hundred people can be working simultaneously on several Fluid components in a workspace where several of them are integrated.

An ‘open source’ technology that will be available this year

The company is confident that the Fluid Framework ‘public preview’ be available to Microsoft 365 Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Educatio users soonn, as well as for those of the web version of Outlook. The plans include integrating Fluid into Microsoft Teams before the end of the year, and in the Outlook desktop version in 2021. Then, it would become part of all Office applications… and trust that other companies decide to integrate it into their own applications.

For it, Spataro announced an online platform called ‘Fluid for Developers’, that third parties can use to make their applications instantly collaborative thanks to their data structure capable of low-latency synchronization. He also announced that he will start offering software and documentation tools for developers to get on the Fluid ship.

Another surprising detail (although not so much since Nadella’s stage as head of the company began) is that Fluid Framework will be an open source technology; in fact, it will be released in the coming weeks. In Spataro’s words: “The future of productivity will not be invented by a single company, nor by Microsoft, nor by any of our competitors. It will be invented by the world.”

Microsoft certainly knows that the success of a format like this cannot depend solely on the strength of a single company, or you risk a failure similar to that of Apple’s OpenDoc of the 90s. It cannot be confusing for the average user either, or it will go from Fluid and repeat the history of Google Wave, that platform that was going to revolutionize collaborative publishing in real time.