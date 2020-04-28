FLORIANÓPOLIS – After last week’s announcements, which eased the rules of social isolation because of the new coronavirus and authorized the reopening of street commerce, shopping malls, gyms and even churches in Florianópolis, the city has registered a significant increase in people on the streets . On the other hand, this Monday, the 27th, by virtue of a municipal decree, all supermarkets started to measure the temperature of customers at the entrance of the establishments.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least two supermarkets have been banned for disinfection after finding a large number of infected people in the stores. At a Fort Atacadista chain unit, 187 employees were removed after seven workers tested positive for covid-19. According to the supermarket chain, the removal took place under the guidance of the Municipal Health Surveillance.

On the streets, many justify breaking the isolation for needs, such as going to the market and shopping essentials, others say they feel the need to leave home, especially those who live in the center. “I live in a tiny apartment, I go out to go to the square, to get out of the house a little,” said civil servant José Carlos Thorm, 47.

To the State, the municipality informed that the flexibility rules can be revised according to the evolution of the disease. According to the chief of staff of the mayor Gean Loureiro (DEM), Bruno Oliveira, the city has been carrying out mass tests, which has allowed the municipality to better analyze the trend line of the pandemic. “The vast majority of Brazilian cities only test who arrives at the hospital, so they only get to know trends when it is late,” said Oliveira.

The capital of Santa Catarina has the highest number of infected in the state, with 378 confirmed cases and five deaths. The loosening of the isolation rules in Florianópolis occurred a week after the state governor, Carlos Moisés (PSL) announced the release of some sectors.

Santa Catarina also has the highest absolute number of cases among the southern states of the country, with 1,337 confirmed cases and 43 deaths. The easing measures started to take effect last week, but in Florianópolis some sectors were only authorized on Thursday, 23.

In announcing the easing of the quarantine in the state, Governor Moisés argued the low occupancy rate of ICUs reserved for patients with the new coronavirus. Across Santa Catarina, the bed occupancy rate for covid-19 this Monday was 17%.

In Florianópolis, this rate is 37%. At Hospital Celso Ramos, which has the largest number of hospitalized for the disease in the city, 78% of the 14 beds are occupied.

