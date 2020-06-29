Little by little, Xiaomi continues to expand its ecosystem of digital home products. Today, it’s up to your router portfolio, where we already find models such as the Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800 and AX3600, both with support for WiFi 6, or some economic proposals such as the Mi Router 4A and 4A Gigabit Edition. Even its Redmi brand already has its own alternative with the Redmi AX5.

The last team to join the catalog is the Xiaomi Mi Router 4 Pro, a new router that arrives as an evolution of the Xiaomi Mi Router 4 released in 2018, increasing your connection speed and the number of antennas. Despite this, its price places it as one of the most affordable routers of the Chinese company.

Up to 128 connected devices at once

Xiaomi has launched in China its new Mi Router 4 Pro, an updated version but with the same price of the Mi Router 4 that saw the light a couple of years ago. Despite the fact that the manufacturer already has several models with WiFi 6 support, the Mi Router 4 Pro back to the WiFi 5 standard (WiFi ac), but yes, it now has five antennas instead of the four that its predecessor carried.

Range and connectivity have also been improved so that the new Mi Router 4 Pro now offers 1,317 Mbps wireless speed, higher than the 1,167 Mbps of its predecessor, and works on the dual-band frequency (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), for which it has high-performance signal amplifiers (PA + LNA).

Inside, we have a Qualcomm processor and 128 MB of RAM, plus three Ethernet ports on the back. It supports the connection of up to 128 devices simultaneously and can be synchronized with the Xiaomi application (iOS / Android) to facilitate its installation and adjustments.

The new Xiaomi Mi Router 4 Pro has dimensions of 247 x 141 x 180 mm, is available only in black and is sold in China at a price of 199 yuan, which is equivalent to about 25 euros at the current exchange rate. At the moment, Xiaomi has not confirmed whether it will reach other countries.

