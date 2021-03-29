With fitted leggings, Aleida Núñez lets her rearguard admire her doing squats

Aleida Nunez he never tires of posting content on social media about the parts of his body that he likes the most. If we take an average, we can say that the actress and singer is very proud of her rear.

A few days ago, the sexy Mexican took the opportunity to share with her Instagram fans one of the secrets of the perfection of that sector of her anatomy.

Through a video, the curvy woman was admired performing squats with weights, using some slim fit sports leggings blue color that perfectly highlighted her impressive rear.

“The important thing in exercise is to have discipline and good technique beyond weight … @aleidanunez_sensuale #leggings Love your body as it is and take care of it always … @guerra_jlherrera 💪🏻”, he wrote at the bottom of the clip that has more than 249 thousand views .

As if that wasn’t enough, Aleida also showed off her exuberant attributes with tight jeans and a lace bra that drew sighs.

