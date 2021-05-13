With firm step to the rooms in Vigo

05/13/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Juan Lebron Y Ale Galán placidly overcame their debut at the Cupra Vigo Open with a comfortable victory against Sergio Alba Y Francisco Gil 6-0 and 6-1. The duo formed by Franco Stupaczuk Y Ale ruiz, champions in the last Madrid Open, which will be measured at Pablo Lima Y Agustin Tapia in his duel of rooms.

A round in which they will also be Ferdinand Belasteguín and Sanyo gutierrez that advance with a firm step, after winning Lucas Bergamini Y Lucas Campagnolo in a tight duel that was settled by 5-7 and 5-7. Your next rivals will be Maxi sanchez Y Luciano Capra who overwhelmingly surpassed their round of 16 clash against Jorge Nieto and Juan Martín Díaz (1-6 and 3-6).

But if there are any proper names in this Vigo Open, they are those of Javi leal Y Miguel Semmler, the true feeling of the tournament. The young duo has reached their first quarter-finals after adding their eighth consecutive victory, coming from the pre-preview. Disputed and in three sets was his duel against Martín Piñeiro and Javier Barahona (2-6, 6-2, 7-5). his next challenge in Galician lands will be before Francisco Navarro Y Martin Di Nenno.

In the female box, the twins Alayeto will be measured at Ale salazar Y Gemma Triay in one of the star duels of the quarterfinal match.