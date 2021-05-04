With Fernando Colunga Aracely Arámbula met Luis Miguel | Instagram

A surprise to many after it emerged in some of the most recent news, that the actress Aracely Arámbula would have been a sentimental partner of Fernando Colunga at the time of meeting Luis Miguel

In the midst of the new twists that the plot of Luis Miguel: The Series, in which Aracely Arambula finally participate an anecdote arose that possibly would not be so well known.

The relationship of “The Chule“with Fernando Colunga. Apparently, the” television actress “had a relationship with the actor at the time he met the so-called” Sol de México “, as revealed by Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

It is not that, last night I knew Luis Miguel shared Arámbula I tell him Ah yes! Where? questioned the communicator, ‘in the “Baby oh” … Ahh, and that ?, Gustavo Adolfo replied.

It is that I went to thank him for the video, Ah! Did you make a video with him? He did not invite me to a video but I did not go, he shared the Chihihuense with the driver who he reiterated, he had not been able to go because he was recording a novel

The journalist describes that he was present when the former partner of “Luismi” revealed the moment and how he would have met the sought-after “star king”, who immediately tried to contact the figure on the small screen, who At first he would have refused an invitation.

“She was already Fernando Colunga’s girlfriend”

The also presenter of the program “De Primera Mano” shares that at that time, Aracely Arámbula was already the girlfriend of actor Fernando Colunga, that is the reality, and she even had a phone call with him, together at that time.

Yes, my love, oh look here is Gustavo Adolfo, in that possibly, the actor told him ‘give it to me’ and I greeted him: ‘What’s up Colunga, how are you? … To which the actor responded very kindly … Well! And you?

Thus began the great romance

That night, the journalist points out that Luis Miguel invited Aracely to dinner that night at a place called “Baycal”, Adolfo Infante described, it was in “a beautiful place” with an unparalleled view of the Bay of Santa Lucia.

There began, the beginning of a great romance in the life of Mr. Luis Miguel.

Subsequently, the vast majority know the various versions that circulate around one of the most beloved couples in the show, and the various reasons that pointed out and influenced their breakup.

Much is known that the character of the considered maximum figure of the show is not at all easy to deal with as the journalist also supports.

I do not know why they ended, but I think it must be very “complicated”, he said prior to his description of the trajectory of “LuisMi”.

Now it transpired that Aracely Arámbula would have finally reached a considerable agreement for her participation in the Netflix series, apparently, the producers would have ended up accepting the conditions of the histrionic to participate in the story.

Several weeks ago it emerged that the actress of novels such as “La Doña”, “La Patrona” and many other stories of Las Estrellas would not allow her name or image to appear in the plot, apparently, initially her conditions would not be accepted.

However, the series took a new turn and now it is Aracely Arámbula who will authorize the launch of the third season of Luis Miguel: La Serie, where her past love story with the interpreter of “La Inconditional” will come to life again.