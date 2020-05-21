Business activities and informal commerce came alive in much of the country yesterday on the first day of the reopening ordered by President Danilo Medina in what he defined as the first phase.

The greatest flow of people was observed in the workshops and spare parts. Clothing, shoe, appliance, barber, beauty salons, nail centers, and other stores were virtually empty.

“This is a window of hope towards normality but knowing that we are going to have to live in a totally different situation. Trade is not going to be the same, ”said José Burgos in his home appliance store.

Ernesto Salazar opened his cell phone store located on the Mendoza highway, Santo Domingo Este municipality, hoping to begin to recover little by little from the difficult economic situation that he has gone through in the last two months.

But at the same time he is afraid because he is worried about catching Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that to date has left 446 dead in the country.

Like Ernesto, many merchants stated that they have started to work because their financial situation is very difficult, but they admit that they are afraid of contracting the disease.

“I try to take care of myself but there are many ignorant people who are out on the street who do not know that this is a disease that kills. People have to be prudent, they have to keep their distance because this is not a game, this is a reality, ”said Juan Báez, a 65-year-old shoe salesman, whose concern is justified because he is among the most vulnerable people.

For many micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, this first day when they reopen their doors is like starting from scratch. Although they expect their sales to revive, they are aware that this will not be so fast because people feel insecure and do not have money.

In most of the businesses it was observed that the personnel wore masks and gloves in some cases. In those with five employees, only three were working because they will alternate.

In the construction sector, which has also resumed activities, few workers with masks were observed. Some say they don’t use them because they are bothered by the heat.

Public offices

With the beginning of the partial reopening after two months of confinement due to the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19), the services in the Cedulation Centers, Civil Status Officials, Central Office of the Civil Registry, Electoral Registry, Legal Consulting and others Citizen Attention Units of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) were also reactivated under strict compliance with the protocol established by the authorities.

The working hours of these dependencies will be from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. at 4:00 p.m.

In Santiago

The city of Santiago regained normality with the opening of most of the commercial establishments.

In the afternoon, many drivers of public passenger transport joined to offer service.

The president of the National Central of Transport Workers (CNTT), Juan Marte, said that to these employees, the transporters have to facilitate the transportation service so that they can get to their work centers and then return to their homes at the established time. by the authorities.

Puerto Plata

The beginning of “covidianidad” in the city of Puerto Plata was marked by a high volume of vehicles circulating on the streets, which even during the epidemiological siege remained quite active, in the opening of businesses in areas that had been inactive.

Clothing stores, spare parts workshops, beauty salons, haberdashery, pastry shops, veterinary pet food stores, have opened their doors to resume their activities in some cases with lines of people at their doors at the edge of the time set for their opening at nine in the morning.

There was no lack of car washes and establishments for changing vehicle oil or for maintenance of air conditioners, cafes and dining rooms that had been closed, all with significant public waiting for their opening, most of which with masks, some with gloves and in most cases with a certain order in the access rows.

Barahona

Hundreds of people went to the commercial area of ​​Barahona to stock up on products, taking advantage of the government’s reopening in its first phase.

Yesterday there was a lot of social mobility in stores, supermarkets and the municipal market area where items for the basic diet of Dominicans are sold, as well as banks, hardware stores, coffee shops, bakeries, including freidurías, motoconchos and transportation between communities.

Ramón Tavárez, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Production of the South Region, said that more than 85% of its affiliates joined this first phase, complying with the protocol measures designed by the authorities.

He called on both the citizens and the owners of the establishments to comply with the provisions, especially those businesses that enter this first phase.

Neiba is energized

Several businesses that remained closed for around two months reopened their doors yesterday in Neiba as part of the first phase of gradual integration arranged by the Executive Power in order to boost the economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of people transiting the main roads in this area increased, especially where the main commercial houses and the dependencies of banking entities are located.

From very early on, clothing and cell phone stores, hardware stores, spare parts and workshops of various kinds, were put at the service of the population, partially respecting the established protocol.

Some merchants welcomed the official willingness to reopen the business, but called on the population to comply with the physical distancing measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

KNOW MORE

Support measures

The president of the Chamber of Commerce in the Bahoruco Province, Rafael Leonidas Batista, commented that “it is a positive measure because the economy was 95% behind, but it is the responsibility of the businessmen to take the security measures of us, the clients and the population ”.

To the streets

In addition to commerce and informal businesses, state public transport returned to work yesterday in the capital, Santiago and Barahona, while concho cars also went to work in the afternoon.

Client protection

The shops, workshops, beauty salons and barber shops, among other businesses, that opened their doors yesterday to serve the public, required customers to wear face masks, keep a distance of more than a meter and enter without forming groups.

.