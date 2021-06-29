With fatty liver 50% of Mexicans

Up to a third of the population of the entire world suffers from non-alcoholic fatty liver and, in the case of Mexico, the prevalence could be 50 percent, since it is one of the countries whose population has several risk factors for developing this disease. disease, said the vice president of the Latin American Association for the Study of the Liver (ALEH), Graciela Castro.

According to the specialist, many diseases that are suffered such as overweight, diabetes and hypertension have not been adequately treated due to the global health crisis.

For this reason, he considered that immediate actions should be taken to counteract what is already considered a national health problem, since, as with other chronic-degenerative diseases, fatty liver does not present symptoms in its initial stages.

Dr. Castro warned about the importance of diagnosing and treating this disease in time “Which is related to the high rates of obesity, hypertension and diabetes, conditions that have increased due to a sedentary lifestyle that increased with the pandemic.”

The great danger that so-called hepatic steatosis represents is that it is a silent condition – such as hypertension and cardiovascular diseases – which, if not diagnosed promptly, can progress to cirrhosis, fibrosis and liver cancer.

He explained that among the most common risk factors for suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver are being overweight or obese, insulin resistance, high levels of triglycerides and / or cholesterol in the blood, as well as having a combination of obesity, diabetes, dyslipidemia, high blood pressure (metabolic syndrome), among others.

Given this, Astrid ruiz, a graduate in Nutrition and a member of the scientific committee of the Mexican Foundation for Liver Health (Fundhepa) added that a balanced diet that includes vegetables, foods with whole grains, low consumption of simple sugars and saturated fats, as well as practicing exercise regularly, in addition to seeking weight loss in case of obesity to reduce the risk of fatty liver and other cardiovascular diseases.

