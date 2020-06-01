Before the pandemic, pension funds had initiated a movement to diversify investments in the stock market to offset the drop in interest rates and meet profitability targets. Even so, with the severity of the current crisis, they will have a hard time hitting goals and are at risk of requiring extra contributions from their participants and reducing retirement benefits.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Closed Supplementary Pension Entities (Abrapp), until November last year (last data available), fixed income represented 73.5% of the funds’ assets and investments in shares, 18%. That month, with interest rates falling, the profitability of investments was negative by 0.15% while the variable income (shares) was positive by 0.5% in the month. The result was an indication that portfolios need to bet on higher risk assets.

“The system was initiating a movement to increase the risk of its investments and meet the actuarial goals”, says the president of Abrapp, Luis Ricardo Martins. This movement was growing so fast, that pension funds were occupying space until then of foreign investors on the stock exchange, adds economist José Roberto Afonso.

The obstacle that has now emerged is that the Stock Exchange – a higher risk investment, but which promises greater profitability – has plummeted with the coronavirus crisis, although there are signs of recovery. Meanwhile, conservative, fixed-income investments – such as Treasury bills – are of low profitability. They are linked to the basic interest rate, which is 3%, the lowest level in history.

“Assets need to grow at a rate similar to the actuarial one. If this balance is not balanced, the funds have to change their strategies and may require more contributions from their participants”, says professor at FEA / USP José Roberto Savoia, former Secretary of Supplementary Pension .

Postalis’ investment director, Alexandre Miguel, says that, before the pandemic, investments in public funds of the fund were no longer hitting the target. “We saw the need to take more risk,” he says. Despite having been a source of losses, given the historic fall in March, the Stock Exchange was also a bet by Miguel.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, started the year with 118.6 thousand points. In March, it reached 63.6 thousand points. At that time, when the shares were cheap, Postalis bought shares in B3. Only one of his plans allocated R $ 200 million on the stock exchange in the middle of the crisis. The fund also acquired government bonds due in 2050. “The fact that we invest in the long term helps us to go through a crisis like this, because we do not need immediate liquidity”, says Miguel.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.