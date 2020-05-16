With extreme security measures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the action in Germany is prolonged with several parties.

The boys disinfect the official balls before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany. (EFE / EPA / MARTIN MEISSNER / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Freiburg’s Manuel Gulde kicks his elbows with teammate Dominique Heintz after scoring his team’s first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg at Red Bull Arena. (Jan Woitas / dpa-Zentralbild)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Fortuna Duesseldorf’s German head coach Uwe Roesler removes his face mask before the German Bundesliga Primera Division football game Fortuna Dusseldorf v SC Paderborn. (SASCHA SCHUERMANN / POOL / .)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Wolfsburg’s Renato Steffen celebrates his first goal as play resumes behind closed doors after the outbreak of coronavirus disease. (Tobias Hase / Pool / REUTERS)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Fortuna Duesseldorf assistant coach Rob Kelly attends the German first division Bundesliga soccer match Fortuna Dusseldorf v SC Paderborn on May 16, 2020 in Duesseldorf, West Germany, as the season resumed after an absence two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN / .)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Leipzigs Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner wearing a mask before the German Bundesliga match. (EFE / EPA / Jan Woitas / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A photographer wearing a chinstrap before the German Bundeliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany. (EFE / EPA / TOBIAS HASE / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

They disinfect the balls during the halftime break of the second German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and 1. (Lukas Schulze / . / POOL / dpa)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Exterior view of the stadium before the German Bundeliga soccer match between FC Augsburg – VfL Wolfsburg in Augsburg, Germany. (EFE / EPA / Tobias Hase / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

General view during the football match of the Second Division of the German Bundesliga between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. (EFE / EPA / LUKAS SCHULZE / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Mboussy Ganvoula (R) from Bochum challenges Patrick Mainka from Heidenheim during the German Bundesliga Second Division soccer match between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. (EFE / EPA / LUKAS SCHULZE)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

General view of the empty stands at Red Bull Arena before the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg. (Thomas Bachmann / dpa)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Mboussy Ganvoula of Bochum celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the German Bundesliga Second Division soccer match between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. (EFE / EPA / LUKAS SCHULZE / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A television cameraman wears a chinstrap before the game, while play resumes after the outbreak of coronavirus disease. (Sascha Schuermann / Pool)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Vasilos Lampropoulos from Bochum shake hands with Sebastian Griesbeck from Heidenheim after the German Bundesliga Second Division soccer match between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. (EFE / EPA / LUKAS SCHULZE / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A journalist’s temperature is taken before entering the PreZero Arena before the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Hertha BSC Berlin. (Thomas Kienzle / . / POOL / dpa)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Workers disinfect the Karlsruhe team bench at halftime during the German Bundesliga Second Division soccer match between Karlsruher SC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Wildparkstadion in Karlsruhe, Germany. (EFE / EPA / Matthias Hangst / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Empty stands during the German Bundesliga Second Division soccer match between FC Erzgebirge Aue and SV Sandhausen in Aue, Germany. (EFE / EPA / ROBERT MICHAEL / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Aue reserve players sit on the bench observing social distancing and wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, during the second Bundesliga soccer match between FC Erzgebirge Aue and SV Sandhausen. (Robert Michael / Pool / AP)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Frank Schmidt (L), Heidenheim head coach talks to team member Norman Theuerkauf before the German Bundesliga Second Division football match between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. (EFE / EPA / LUKAS SCHULZE / GETTY IMAGES / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Dennis Diekmeier of Sandhausen and his teammates wear masks before the second German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Erzgebirge Aue and SV Sandhausen. (EFE / EPA / ROBERT MICHAEL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Start during the German Bundesliga Second Division soccer match between Karlsruher SC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Wildparkstadion in Karlsruhe, Germany. (EFE / EPA / Matthias Hangst / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

The players bench is disinfected before the German Bundesliga second division football match between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. (EFE / EPA / LUKAS SCHULZE / POOL)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Schalke’s substitutes on the bench during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany. (AP / Martin Meissner, Pool)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

24/24 SLIDES

Send your comments to MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: