RIO – Investigated for suspicions of corruption in Health and the target of impeachment requests in the Legislative Assembly, the governor of Rio, Wilson Witzel (PSC), doubled the bet on the internal choices he has made in the government – and, with that, irritated even more state deputies. When exonerating the secretaries of the Civil House, André Moura, and Farm, Luiz Cláudio Rodrigues de Carvalho, Witzel chose to stand beside Lucas Tristão, the powerful secretary of Economic Development, also involved in the supposed scheme of irregularities in contracts.

The dismissal of Moura, an experienced PSC politician who was already leader of the Michel Temer government in the Chamber of Deputies, was the one that most displeased the Alerj. He was responsible for Witzel’s political articulation. With the departure, the government leader at Casa, Marcio Pacheco (PSC), delivered the function on the morning of this Friday, 29. The vice-leader, Leo Vieira (PSC), ditto.

Alerj already showed signs, behind the scenes, that it would accept the opening of impeachment proceedings against the governor. Two requests were filed on Wednesday, the day after the Federal Police operation that carried out search and seizure warrants against Witzel and his wife, Helena. To Estadão, the President of the Assembly, André Ceciliano (PT), said that day that the Legislature “would fulfill its role”.

As for the exonerations, the interlocutors’ assessment is that the governor clearly opted for one side in the “war” underway in the Guanabara Palace. Moura and Luiz Cláudio – who were in control of the state budget and coffers, respectively – were passed over. The other side of the dispute, represented by Lucas Tristão, won and should accumulate even more power.

Witzel’s loyalty to Tristan, even with the prosecutor’s office showing that the secretary plays a central role in investigations into corruption in health, causes strangeness in members of the other government group. “I don’t know who is being held hostage by whom,” said one of Estadão. The power attributed to Tristão makes that, according to this interlocutor, he feels free to scold his colleagues, to command the other secretaries and to impose “madness”.

Tristão helped coordinate the Witzel campaign in 2018. Lawyer, he is close to Mário Peixoto, businessman arrested this month as part of Operation Favorite, whose developments helped trigger Operation Placebo, which hit the governor. According to the Federal Public Ministry, the Tristão law firm received R $ 225 thousand from Peixoto companies, which would be a link between the alleged criminal organization and the government.

The governor has not yet commented on the exonerations. As for the investigations, Witzel denies involvement and accuses President Jair Bolsonaro of political persecution through the Federal Police. He says he will prove his innocence in the process.

