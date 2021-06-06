With excellent company, Aislinn Derbez travels with a new gallant | INSTAGRAM

It is worth mentioning that Aislinn Derbez is an actress recognized for her career in Mexican cinema, mainly and for being the firstborn of comedian Eugenio DerbezLikewise, belonging to one of the most famous families in the entertainment industry, his life has been under the public eye, especially in recent years.

Because it was in 2016 that he contracted marriage with Mauricio OchmannAs a result of that beautiful relationship, Kailani, daughter of the actress, was born, the fruit of her love, however, for reasons of fate, it ended in 2020.

First of all, we must refer to the fact that at the end of May his sister, Michel Aguilera shared from his stories of Instagram the exact moment you had received a lovely bouquet of flowers shipped directly from Belgium, This caused a stir on social networks and clearly, endless speculation began.

You may also be interested: Aislinn Derbez shows off her enviable figure in a swimsuit

And although many wondered who it was, it was Michel who was in charge of clarifying it and incidentally balconying his sister, as he kept smiling and blushing at the enormous detail, and come on, most women are fascinated by this guy of details, it was just with the following message: “They sent her flowers from Belgium … And I can only say: I bear your emotion,” he wrote along with the visual material.

Now, what is known, is that supposedly, the man who is courting Derbez is nothing more and nothing less than Jonathan Kubben Quinonez, with whom he recently went on a trip to Switzerland, so Internet users assure that their friendship goes a little further than just that.

And even the now businesswoman has shared a series of videos of how well she is having a good time with the aforementioned and a few other friends, who are all adventurers, as it could be seen in one of the stories shared by the one with the beautiful eyes , they scaled a wall approximately 167 meters high.

And not only that, it turns out that a few hours ago Mauricio Ochmann’s ex-wife showed the moment when she jumped down a slide that has water at a temperature of 10 degrees, something a little icy for which she is surely used to, however, in the middle of vacation and adventure, everything is valid.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“The water was 10 degrees … the net, this scared me more than yesterday … cold and water are not my thing and together less … jumps and slides,” said the creator of the podcast. “The Magic of Chaos’”, but, despite that, she showed herself quite happy and very happy in her new journey.

Aislinn is undoubtedly having a wonderful time, an act that has been applauded to the fullest by her most loyal fans, who assure that she has every right to rebuild her life in the face of her recent break with the famous producer, in fact, recently she could be seen sad Given the fact, within the chapters of his family reality show, however, we know that he has to move on and traveling and learning about new experiences is certainly very good help.

This version, although it has not been verified by the beautiful actress, has been taken up on her Instagram profile, where she shares the funny moments she has enjoyed with the speaker, so it seems that the adventures in the company of the traveler are healing the broken heart of the talented girl.