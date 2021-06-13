With everything in Vallecas

06/12/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Tatiana Perez

The Girona You can take a very important step in making history again. Everything will be decided next Sunday 20 in Montilivi, but this does not mean that this weekend I have to do a penultimate effort in the play-off for promotion to First Division. At stake is the third place to accompany Espanyol and Mallorca to the top flight of Spanish football next season. The team of Francisco, in the same way that Rayo Vallecano does. A fearsome rival who reaches the final strong after eliminating the Leganes and signing up for the promotion at the last minute, despite being there all season. It will be an aspect to take into account, although Girona does not have to envy those of Andoni Iraola. The rojiblancos arrive thrown to Vallecas after running over Almería in the semifinals.

The The last defeat of Francisco’s Girona was on April 10, two months ago, in Vallecas (2-1), where it is more necessary than ever to obtain a positive result. Aday said this week that “A final is not played, it is won”. And this is precisely what the people of Girona will have to do, bearing in mind the merits that have brought them here. Also those they did in the Rayo field, despite the fact that the arbitration decisions penalized them and they were left without a prize. The collegiate Polished Santana, which did not indicate a stomp Arnau inside the area and some hands Óscar Valentín in the last game in Vallecas, he will repeat at Rayo-Girona today. In Montilivi, however, they do not take it personally and are convinced that each one will take care to do their job well.

Francisco has prepared the game thoroughly. The technician has summoned 24 footballers to go to Vallecas. It goes with everything. Also Cristhian Stuani that, recovered from his injury and released from playing the Copa América with Uruguay, it points to the final. The ‘killer’ is the most outstanding novelty on the list, and also Valery and Pablo Moreno return. Only Yoel Bárcenas will be missing, with the selection of Panama. And that is why changes to Francisco’s starting eleven are not expected. The goal is non-negotiable for Juan Carlos, as well as the defense of three centrals with Santi Bueno, Juanpe and Arnau. They will also be Yan Couto and Franquesa of lanes and Cristoforo, Monchu and Arnau in the middle of the field. In attack, the main offensive reference will be Stuani Accompanied by Mamadou Sylla. For its part, the Ray will also maintain the usual alienation in the return of advíncula, with the Doubts until the last minute of Savelijch and Baby.

Probable lineups:

Vallecano Ray: Luca; Advíncula, Catena, Saveljich or Velázquez, Fran García; Isi Palazón, Comesaña, Valentín, Álvaro; Trejo; Qasmi.

Girona: Juan Carlos; Couto, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau, Franquesa; Cristoforo, Monchu, Gumbau; Stuani and Mamadou Sylla.