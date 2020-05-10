“Receiving great comments, finally, on how well we are dealing with the pandemic,” wrote American President Donald Trump on his Twitter account on the 4th, less than six months from the November presidential election, in which he will attempt be returned to the White House.

The relieved self-praise is indicative of the afflictions that will plague Trump in the coming months. The United States has the highest number of covid-19 cases and deaths in the world, and the Republican fears that his performance in combating the epidemic, which has already led to the worst American recession in the century, with 30 million unemployed, may bring down his candidacy. .

Until March, when the United States began to see the number of patients grow dramatically, he minimized the problem and attributed the coronavirus alarm to political opponents.

Trump had in his favor an economy with stable growth and a situation of full employment. In January, it had freed itself from an impeachment process while heightening tensions with Iran in the Middle East, and reaping the results of a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada and a ceasefire in the trade war with China. – popular themes among your supporters.

Until the coronavirus, which Trump considered less serious than a common flu, showed its destructive potential. According to epidemiologists, the disease has left the United States unprepared to do mass testing, track cases and isolate patients. As of May 8, the country had registered about 75,000 dead and 1.2 million infected.

“In the past 3 months, Trump’s chances of re-election have diminished. First because, until February, he planned to run a campaign focused on the good results of the economy, and that was completely lost. Second because the results so far suggest poor management of the crisis. public health, he was not prepared, “says political scientist Jonathan Hanson of the University of Michigan.

Trump also used the press sessions to blame China for the lack of information about the virus’s dangerousness and adopted the expression “Chinese virus” to refer to SARS-Cov-2

Trump’s show

Trump did not stand still at the meltdown of his initial campaign plan. He adopted different strategies to try to improve voters’ perception of his work.

The most visible of these was taking literally the center of the stage and promoting for more than six weeks daily press conferences on the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus, broadcast live on the internet and on television.

Trump, who has experience as a reality show presenter, played host to a guest program, in which successive management experts – especially doctors and researchers on the virus task force – explained the federal actions.

“Seeing the president go public to demonstrate that he has a plan and that he can coordinate the work is certainly something that would please Americans,” says Hanson.

The sessions, however, began to get longer and longer (some lasted two hours), conflicts with the press multiplied (Trump even told the CNN reporter that he would not comment on his question because it was “fake news”) and the Republican accumulated controversial statements, which were quickly dismissed, such as the promise of a vaccine in a few months or the reopening of economic activities at Easter, which did not happen.

Trump also used press sessions to blame China for the lack of information about the virus’s dangerousness and adopted the term “Chinese virus” to refer to SARS-Cov-2. He also started to treat the World Health Organization (WHO) as responsible for the global tragedy, accusing the institution of being complicit with the lack of Chinese transparency. The strategy served at the same time to remove the blame for the American situation and to reaffirm the antagonism towards its main enemy in the geopolitical game.

“These events became a kind of electoral rally instead of transmitting information. And he started promoting potential bizarre treatments, none proven. Instead of making him more popular, the sessions started to generate negative attention”, says the political scientist William Winecoff, from Indiana University.

Trump resisted interrupting the presentations, despite pressure from Republicans in Congress, who feared that his performances could cause damage in the campaigns for the legislative elections, also in November. The end of transmissions became inevitable after, on the last 24, Trump suggested that injections of disinfectant could be effective in fighting the coronavirus. The reactions were terrible. Three days after the episode, he said he would suspend the conferences because they “are not worth the time and effort”.

Judging by popularity polls, the Republican is right. Although a Gallup Institute survey indicated an initial gain of 5 percentage points in approval (49%) in March, the following survey did not support the rate, which was 43%.

In a compilation of surveys done by the website FiveThirtyEight, his approval rate varied from 42% to 43% in the six weeks in which he maintained daily pronouncements. This situation is very different from that of European leaders such as German Angela Merkel and Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, whose approval grew by 11 and 22 percentage points, respectively.

“In fact, throughout his term, Trump has maintained a 40% support level, this is apparently his floor. Any other president who said any of the absurdities Trump said would have seen support collapse amid the scandal This does not happen with Trump supporters. However, if you can count on this audience, it is also true that it never convinced most Americans, “says Hanson.

Less popular than governors

In summary, Trump’s performance to date has been much more approved by Republican voters (83.3% say they are satisfied with their crisis management) than by Democrats (13.4% approval) and independents (39, 1% support).

If using the image of managerial leader, blaming China and coming up with magical solutions did not seem to move anyone other than his already captive audience, Trump knows he will need to offer more to attract the sympathies of undecided voters. And the answer seems to be less in the matter of public health, which concerns about 67% of the population, and more in the conduct of the economy during the epidemic, a concern of 87% of Americans.

“Trump seems to believe that his best chance of re-election depends on resuming the economy, even if it leads to many more deaths. But it is doubtful whether the economy will improve substantially in the short term, and when the economy goes bad in an election year, it it is usually very bad news for the president who is trying to be reelected “, says Winecoff.

Research shows that the country’s 50 governors have higher approval rates than Trump’s; here, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

With less than six months to show any results that alleviate the worsening of the economy, as measured by a 4.8% contraction of GDP in the first quarter, Trump began to pressure the governors of the 50 states to ease the quarantine and allow the return of economic activities .

One of his preferred targets is Michigan, ruled by Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who has been tipped for the presidential candidate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. There, Trump won by a difference of less than 1% of the votes in the dispute against Hillary Clinton in 2016. His advantage was built thanks to the discourse of protecting the jobs of white workers, affected by the decline of the manufacturing sector in the state. Hardly hit by the pandemic and the crisis, Michigan today has more than 20% of the unemployed population. Election polls in the state show Democrat Joe Biden’s advantage of up to 10 percentage points over Trump.

“It has become urgent to criticize governors and try to reopen the country at any cost. Trump ends up motivating movements like that of the armed group that invaded Michigan’s state parliament a few days ago. But although the scenes are impressive, they are a minority in the population. The majority of the electorate supports the measures of the governor here and of the state leaders in other areas “, says Hanson, of Michigan. He refers to the occupation of the legislative building by hundreds of men sporting heavy weapons, such as rifles, which demanded the end of quarantine, on the last day of the 1st.

Public opinion analysis indicates that the Trump movement has little chance of succeeding. A national poll of 22,000 Americans conducted a week ago by Harvard, Rutgers and Northeastern universities showed that all 50 of the country’s governors have higher approval rates than Trump’s. On average, the governors’ approval advantage over the president is 22 percentage points. “Trump is making a new strategic mistake: criticizing people whom Americans trust much more than himself and trying to change measures that are being passed for now,” says Winecoff.

The savior of the economy

For Hanson, Trump’s move is calculated to give him the only electoral speech possible at that time: that of the leader who turned the wheel of the economy back on after a crisis.

This, however, will be a speech he will have to dispute with Joe Biden, his opponent, and vice president of Barack Obama between 2009 and 2016. Obama and Biden were elected in 2008 with the platform to rescue the country from the recession that has started that year. A year after taking office, they managed to get the country back to a consistent level of growth.

“If you think about it, it is a risky speech for Trump, because he has never faced a recession before. Biden can use the experience of those who once pulled the country out of the quagmire in the campaign,” says Hanson.

In addition to Michigan, other swing states – which fluctuate preference between Democrats and Republicans with each election – have shown Biden’s preference over Trump in the polls.

In Florida, where Trump won with less than a 2% advantage in 2016, recent election polls have indicated a Democrat advantage of four percentage points over the Republican. In Pennsylvania, also beaten by Trump by less than 1%, Biden appears with an advantage of at least five percentage points in most election polls. Scenario similar to that of Wisconsin, another state in which the Republican won tight in 2016.

“Biden is not an exciting candidate, but he is seen as a competent leader, with a lot of experience in various government positions. If the crisis increases in severity, that type of profile may become more attractive to voters,” says Winecoff.

Trump’s strategy, according to experts, also carries an additional risk: that the epidemic will return strongly and cause a second wave of deaths on the eve of the election. “In order to reopen, the United States would need to have at least a good amount of available tests and case tracking conditions. We have neither,” says Hanson.

The country continues to lack basic materials for tests, such as reagents that indicate the presence of the virus in the sample collected from the patient. And, according to a survey by Harvard University, to reopen the economy without generating a new wave of mass contagions, it would be necessary to test up to 21% of the population weekly, to ensure that infected people are removed from circulation quickly and that the number of new cases of the disease do not exceed the limit on the number of hospital beds.

“If the United States ends up with hundreds of thousands of deaths and 25% unemployment at election time, it will be very difficult for Trump to win under these circumstances. But if the crises peak in the summer (June) and improve in the fall (October) , Trump will campaign for the improvement trend, not bottoming out, and will have chances to win “, sums up Winecoff.

