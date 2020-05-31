The Ministry of Education (MEC) has just announced the postponement of the National High School Examination, with this, students from the public school system in São Paulo have more time to study through a free platform. The policy of social isolation and suspension of face-to-face classes encouraged the São Paulo State Department of Education to seek partnerships with the private sector to promote technology-mediated education. The São Paulo government made an agreement with the genuinely northeastern education startup, Explicaê. In this way, about one and a half million public high school students now have free access to the digital platform, being able to continue with the preparation for exams such as ENEM and entrance exams.

According to the CoFundador and Pedagogical Director of Explicaê, Gil Vieira, this is a unique opportunity for young people to continue their studies even in the midst of the pandemic. “The platform brings content aimed at students who wish to succeed at ENEM and other entrance exams, helping, even in their daily organization. Supporting this young person to be the protagonist of his knowledge, an essential path for success in the teaching and learning process” , he comments.

Students have in-depth and updated content, transmitted through video classes, which are characterized by a high level of stimulus to learning. They are fun, dynamic sessions lasting up to 12 minutes each, capable of retaining students’ attention. There are more than 3 thousand handouts 100% authored in PDF – and not summaries -, with exercises and questions oriented to each discipline. Always at the end of the simulations, the student has access to the result of his performance and the feedback of the questions. The system indicates what content is to be studied later, according to the wrong answers.

Students can follow classes on the desktop or also through the Explicaê application on the smartphone. They can even attend classes offline, without internet. That is, connect to a wi-fi network, download the video lesson and watch it later. Teachers and managers of public schools in the State of São Paulo will be able to monitor students’ access and development through reports and graphics provided by the platform.

According to the co-founder and COO of Explicaê, Bruno Oliveira, the policy of social isolation ended up accelerating the cultural transition already foreseen in the area of ​​education. “Technology-mediated education is a global trend, a reality in many countries and ended up being encouraged by the current circumstances. Learning in distance education represents a very rich experience, with enormous cognitive potential. We are talking about short video classes, edited and produced according to with the student’s language, in line with the new beliefs, values ​​and habits, especially of the younger ones “, he says.

Oliveira adds that classes are produced, systematized and planned, based on strict content curation, following the standards of the Ministry of Education. The platform allows students to monitor their evolution and greater dedication to the subjects and themes, in which they present great difficulties.

Initially, the partnership between Explicaê and the São Paulo State Department of Education lasts 60 days, but may be extended until December. “We are very honored with this work with the São Paulo government to support the development of millions of young people during the COVID-19 pandemic. And because we are a Northeastern startup, we are proud to help bring education to the most populous state and with the largest Country’s GDP. And we are also prospecting other Education Departments “, announces Oliveira.

To support the demand of about 1.5 million young people, the startup expanded its staff by 60% for the relationship with students. This means that all students who have difficulties in how to continue their studies, through the Explicaê platform, will be able to contact the startup’s Relationship Center, where the pedagogical team will guide these students, according to the schedule of the school, before quarantine. Technological support is permanent, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Website: http://www.explicae.com.br

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra